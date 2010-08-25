Rogers' status for start of season remains in question

Uncertainty about Shaun Rogers' status might have played a role in the Cleveland Browns claiming rookie defensive lineman Travis Ivey on waivers from the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday.
The *Cleveland Plain Dealer* reported that the Browns could be without Rogers for the first six games of the season.
Browns coach Eric Mangini wouldn't rule out Rogers starting the season on the physically unable perform list, meaning he would miss the first six games. Rogers had ankle surgery during the offseason, went on the preseason PUP list and hasn't practiced this summer. A decision about Rogers' status would have to come by Sept. 4, the same day of the final roster cutdown.
Rogers also might face an NFL suspension for his gun-related arrest in April. The newspaper, citing a league spokesman, reported a potential suspension would be served concurrently with a player's stay on an injured list.
The 6-foot-4, 325-pound Ivey was a four-year letter winner at Maryland, where he made 16 career starts. Ivey recorded 54 tackles, recovered three fumbles and had two sacks with the Terrapins.
