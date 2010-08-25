Rogers' status for start of season remains in question

Published: Aug 25, 2010 at 04:49 AM

Uncertainty about Shaun Rogers' status might have played a role in the Cleveland Browns claiming rookie defensive lineman Travis Ivey on waivers from the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday.

The *Cleveland Plain Dealer* reported that the Browns could be without Rogers for the first six games of the season.

Browns coach Eric Mangini wouldn't rule out Rogers starting the season on the physically unable perform list, meaning he would miss the first six games. Rogers had ankle surgery during the offseason, went on the preseason PUP list and hasn't practiced this summer. A decision about Rogers' status would have to come by Sept. 4, the same day of the final roster cutdown.

Rogers also might face an NFL suspension for his gun-related arrest in April. The newspaper, citing a league spokesman, reported a potential suspension would be served concurrently with a player's stay on an injured list.

Ivey was signed by the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent in April and released Monday.

The 6-foot-4, 325-pound Ivey was a four-year letter winner at Maryland, where he made 16 career starts. Ivey recorded 54 tackles, recovered three fumbles and had two sacks with the Terrapins.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

