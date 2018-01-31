Around the NFL

Roger Goodell: Time to 'start over again' on catch rule

Published: Jan 31, 2018 at 07:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Who killed JFK? Are we alone in the universe? What on earth constitutes a catch?

Three equally beguiling mysteries of the human experience.

On Wednesday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed one of those thorny paradoxes -- the one about the NFL's head-spinning, brain-bending catch rule.

"From our standpoint, I would like to start back, instead of adding to the rule, subtracting the rule. Start over again and look at the rule fundamentally from the start," Goodell said during his annual Super Bowl Week presser. "Because I think when you add or subtract things you can still lead to confusion. These rules are very complex -- you have to look at what the unintended consequences are of making a change, which is what the Competition Committee, in my view, does so well and with so much thought."

Said Goodell: "We're trying to supplement that here a little bit by ... giving them some thought [and] starters of the ideas we think we can focus on. ... Clearly catch, no-catch has been a lot of discussion and a lot of disagreement ... and I think we can clarify this rule and I think we can do it with a lot of hard work [and] focus and get to a place where -- I'm not going to tell you there won't be controversy, but I believe we can get to a much better place."

Goodell also shared about a recent meeting that saw five Hall of Fame receivers and a handful of coaches weigh in on what is -- and what isn't -- a catch.

"When we went through these 150 plays just a couple of weeks ago, we had Hall of Famers in there and when you say it makes sense, there are a lot of people who have different perspectives on that. There's a lot of disagreement in the room on what a catch was and wasn't," Goodell said. "People with great football experience can disagree on that."

Goodell addressed the catch rule for the second time in a week after acknowledging on Monday that it's heavily on his radar.

"I'm not just somewhat concerned. I am concerned," Goodell told Colin Cowherd of FOX Sports.

The best news here -- and the most promising idea by Goodell and friends -- is burning the rule to the ground and reconstructing it from scratch.

Don't hold your breath for that to happen, but at least Goodell sees what we all see: The ultra-hazy catch rule, as it stands today, is a detriment to enjoying this game we love.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid 'doing well' after leaving Arrowhead Stadium in ambulance

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid left Arrowhead Stadium via ambulance following Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers for precautionary reasons, NFL Networks James Palmer reported. The team later released a statement saying the veteran coach was well and resting. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 3: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 3 action. 
news

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker sets NFL record with 66-yard FG to beat Lions

Justin Tucker set an NFL record in dramatic fashion Sunday afternoon. The Baltimore Ravens kicker knocked home an NFL-best 66-yard field goal with three seconds left on the clock to beat the Detroit Lions, 19-17.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes becomes fastest QB to 15,000 passing yards

Patrick Mahomes became the fastest quarterback in NFL history to pass for 15,000 yards, doing it in his 49th career game. He accomplished the feat on a go-ahead drive in the third quarter.
news

Patriots RB James White carted off field with hip injury in loss to Saints

James White is injured. The concern now is how badly. The Patriots RB was carted off the field Sunday after suffering a potentially serious hip injury. He was immediately ruled out against the Saints.
news

2021 NFL season: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 3 games

Titans WR A.J. Brown (hamstring) exited in the first quarter against the Colts. He was eventually ruled out for the game. Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the NFL on this Week 3 Sunday.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 3 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette to start vs. Rams

When Tom Brady takes the field Sunday for his first game ever played in Los Angeles, he'll be leaning on L.A. Lenny out of the backfield.
news

Injury roundup: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (illness) expected to play vs. Lions

Lamar Jackson missed most practices all week due to a non-COVID illness and is listed as questionable vs. Detroit, but NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the Ravens QB is expected to play. 
news

Colts plan to start QB Carson Wentz (ankles) vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts are planning to start Wentz, who has been recovering from a pair of sprained ankles he sustained in Week 2, on Sunday against the Titans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday night.
news

49ers elevate RB Kerryon Johnson from practice squad for Week 3 'SNF' game vs. Packers

The 49ers' depleted running back room has added some much needed depth ahead of Week 3.
news

Dolphins place Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) on IR, hope QB returns Week 6

Tua Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve Saturday and will miss a minimum of three games. The Dolphins hope their QB will be ready to return once he's eligible in Week 6, Ian Rapoport reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW