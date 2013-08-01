Roger Goodell talks to players, parents about Heads Up Football

BEREA, Ohio -- There stood Roger Goodell, bespectacled and looking casual in a polo shirt and slacks. And before him stood dozens of Cleveland-area children -- football's future -- learning fundamentals and discipline under the close watch of coaches and parents.
Their guidance is key to the program the NFL Commissioner oversaw at the Browns' facility Thursday to promote. Hours after it was nationally announced that Pop Warner -- home to 1,300 youth football leagues -- would adopt USA Football's Heads Up Football, Goodell spoke with the very kids who will learn it. Pop Warner leagues begin voluntary adoption of the Heads Up program this season and complete adoption in 2014.
"You learn a lot about yourself playing football," Goodell told the youth players, later adding they should "have fun and listen to your coaches."
Goodell also highlighted parents' role in the Heads Up Football program. He invited parents to be involved in the process, understanding how their kids were being taught the game and ensuring their coaches were properly certified. Also in attendance were Pop Warner Little Scholars executive director Jon Butler and USA Football chairman Carl Peterson, a former NFL team CEO, president and general manager.
"The positives so far outweigh the negatives," Peterson said about the Heads Up program, which will cover 4,000 youth leagues in all 50 states and Washington D.C., once Pop Warner completely is in the fold.
Thursday was the first official practice day for Pop Warner leagues. Those adopting the Heads Up Football program this year will focus on having players kept their heads up and out of the line of contact. Coaches will be certified to teach Heads Up and be able to properly assess and respond to concussions. The leagues also will have player safety coaches and teach everyone proper helmet and shoulder pad fitting.
-- Justin Hathaway, special to NFL Evolution