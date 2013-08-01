Roger Goodell talks to players, parents about Heads Up Football

Published: Aug 01, 2013 at 05:54 PM

BEREA, Ohio -- There stood Roger Goodell, bespectacled and looking casual in a polo shirt and slacks. And before him stood dozens of Cleveland-area children -- football's future -- learning fundamentals and discipline under the close watch of coaches and parents.

Their guidance is key to the program the NFL Commissioner oversaw at the Browns' facility Thursday to promote. Hours after it was nationally announced that Pop Warner -- home to 1,300 youth football leagues -- would adopt USA Football's Heads Up Football, Goodell spoke with the very kids who will learn it. Pop Warner leagues begin voluntary adoption of the Heads Up program this season and complete adoption in 2014.

"You learn a lot about yourself playing football," Goodell told the youth players, later adding they should "have fun and listen to your coaches."

Goodell also highlighted parents' role in the Heads Up Football program. He invited parents to be involved in the process, understanding how their kids were being taught the game and ensuring their coaches were properly certified. Also in attendance were Pop Warner Little Scholars executive director Jon Butler and USA Football chairman Carl Peterson, a former NFL team CEO, president and general manager.

"The positives so far outweigh the negatives," Peterson said about the Heads Up program, which will cover 4,000 youth leagues in all 50 states and Washington D.C., once Pop Warner completely is in the fold.

Thursday was the first official practice day for Pop Warner leagues. Those adopting the Heads Up Football program this year will focus on having players kept their heads up and out of the line of contact. Coaches will be certified to teach Heads Up and be able to properly assess and respond to concussions. The leagues also will have player safety coaches and teach everyone proper helmet and shoulder pad fitting.

-- Justin Hathaway, special to NFL Evolution

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins signing RT Austin Jackson to three-year, $36 million extension

The Dolphins are signing right tackle Austin Jackson to a three-year, $36 million extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday. The contract includes a maximum value of $39 million, including $20.7 million in guaranteed money.
news

Steelers RB Najee Harris (knee) expected to play vs. Patriots

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (knee) is expected to play in Thursday night's game against the visiting New England Patriots, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid not panicking about finishing strong in 'crazy' season

Chiefs coach Andy Reid is not panicking after Kansas City's offense has largely sputtered and talked about the keys to finishing strong. "This league is crazy right now; I mean it's week to week," Reid said.   
news

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles on first-place matchup with Falcons: 'Every game we play from here on out is a playoff game'

In the eyes of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, the playoffs are kicking off Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.