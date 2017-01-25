Roger Goodell: Relocation of teams 'painful processes'

"We worked very hard to try to avoid it, to make sure that we went not just the extra mile but the extra three or four miles, including the Chargers had the opportunity to move, frankly, a year ago," Goodell continued. "They stayed. (Owner) Dean (Spanos) wanted to try and give it another shot. He went for a referendum. Unfortunately, that did not pass, and then the consequence where everybody in that community recognizes a new stadium has to be built. They have for several years. They recognized there have been many failed attempts at getting that done that all of us bear responsibility for.