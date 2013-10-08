Roger Goodell: Playoff expansion a possibility for 2015

The NFL's competition committee opted against a recommendation last March that would expand the playoff field in the near future. Commissioner Roger Goodell made it clear Tuesday during the NFL Fall Meeting that the issue is back on the table.
The possibility of adding two teams to the postseason is one of the "priorities" for the competition committee in 2014, Goodell said.
"If expanding the postseason would allow other teams to get into the dance, and they have the potential of going on and winning the Super Bowl," Goodell explained, "that's a good thing for fans, that a good thing competitively."
If the new rule is adopted, it won't be put into place until the 2015 season because there are scheduling issues next season. Rather than two games apiece on wild-card weekend, each conference would expand to three games.
One possibility for squeezing in extra playoff teams is to reduce the preseason from four weeks to three, although the two issues are not necessarily related. Goodell reiterated that preseason games are not up to NFL standards.
Other issues Goodell addressed Tuesday:
» The NFL has no plans to place a franchise in London. "Our objective is to grow internationally," Goodell said. "We're responding to that interest in the game because the fans want to see it. ... There's a real interest in our game internationally."
» The league has found no evidence that Thursday night games produce more injuries than any other game. Ratings have more than doubled since NFL Network began broadcasting on Thursday nights. "It's our job to build 'Thursday Night Football,' " Goodell added, "and make it, this is where you want to be on Thursday night, watching NFL football."
» The NFL actively is looking for a solution that will return a franchise to Los Angeles, but it won't happen without a new stadium. Goodell stressed that it would have to be a site that works and allows for sustained success.
» Growing up in Washington, Goodell does not consider the Redskins name to be derogatory. He did emphasize, however, that the NFL has to keep an open mind because other people have a different perspective. "We need to listen and carefully listen," Goodell said, "and make sure that we're doing what's right."
» The NFL announced Tuesday that a third regular-season game will be added to the London schedule for the 2014 season. The Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons and Oakland Raiders each will play one home game at Wembley Stadium next year.
» Goodell confirmed the three finalist cities to host Super Bowl LII in 2018. The three bid cities for the game are Indianapolis, Minneapolis and New Orleans.
» The league also passed a rule Tuesday during that will compel one team per year to participate in the HBO/NFL Films joint venture, "Hard Knocks."