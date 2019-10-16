Roger Goodell: PI replay is 'what we anticipated'

"This is something that we spent a great deal of time on as you know back in the February-March period. Something that coaches felt very strongly," the Commissioner said. "I think they understood that replay was not going to correct every instant replay or pass interference close call. We're not over-officiating here, we're not trying to, or possible to make it perfect. And we're not re-officiating these plays. So, the thought process was to correct the obvious and clear error. So, I think the numbers reflect that. If it's something close and there's not obvious and clear evidence, it's going to stay with whatever is called on the field, and I think the data supports that. I think it's what we anticipated, the coaches anticipated. But as you know whenever there is a rule change, there is a period of adaption. And there's also a period of where people are testing to try to see. So coaches are testing to see what types of changes are going to be made, are the officials going to be making changes. And I think it's settling out where we expected it to."