Roger Goodell: Owners focused on personal conduct during meetings

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Associated Press reported how the NFL owners focused on personal conduct issues for players during their fall meetings this week.
- USA Today featured the Fall Experimental Football League, which hopes to be the NFL's D-League, talking to league commissioner Brian Woods.
- The Arizona Republic reported on former Arizona Cardinals linebacker Seth Joyner, who has been criticized for a video of him yelling at the youth football team he coaches.
- The San Francisco Chronicle featuredOakland Raiders players who hosted a dinner for breast cancer patients.
- Dolphins.com reported on how Breast Cancer Awareness Month is close to Miami Dolphins cornerback Cortland Finnegan's heart.
- The Associated Press reported that NCAA president Mark Emmert said now that the big five conferences have gained autonomy, he hopes they deal with player health issues like better insurance for student-athletes, new rules for dealing with agents and better concussion protocols.
- The Cleveland Plain-Dealer reported on a new state bill that would require drug testing for all public college athletes.
- The Michigan Daily reported on how the University of Michigan's new sideline communication system for injuries worked during its first game.
- College Football Talk reported that Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany called Michigan's concussion mistake "a teachable moment."
- The Tri-County Times in Fenton, Mich., reported on how area school districts are trying to change culture in high school football.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor