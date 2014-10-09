Roger Goodell: Owners focused on personal conduct during meetings

Published: Oct 09, 2014 at 05:11 AM

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • USA Today featured the Fall Experimental Football League, which hopes to be the NFL's D-League, talking to league commissioner Brian Woods.
  • The Associated Press reported that NCAA president Mark Emmert said now that the big five conferences have gained autonomy, he hopes they deal with player health issues like better insurance for student-athletes, new rules for dealing with agents and better concussion protocols.
  • The Michigan Daily reported on how the University of Michigan's new sideline communication system for injuries worked during its first game.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

T.J. Watt agrees to four-year extension with Steelers worth more than $112M 

T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms on a four-year extension worth more than $112 million -- an average of $28.003 million -- with $80 million fully guaranteed at signing, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon. 
news

Minkah Fitzpatrick 'paying attention' to T.J. Watt-Steelers negotiations with UFA looming in 2023

Pittsburgh's handling of the ongoing T.J. Watt situation could end up impacting how safety Minkah's Fitzpatrick handles his own pending contract situation.
news

Ravens CB Marcus Peters, RB Gus Edwards suffer potentially serious knee injuries at practice

Horrible injury news has once again impacted the Ravens ahead of the season opener.
news

Move the Sticks: MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year & Coach of the Year Draft

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. On this special show, the guys discuss the amount of undrafted rookies on Week 1 rosters and more.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW