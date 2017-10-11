Roger Goodell: 'No policy change' on national anthem

Goodell added: "I do think there's a sense of urgency because we want to get in the communities and make a positive impact. It's important for us to continue to work together. The urgency that we all feel is continuing the work that we are doing, keeping focused and having a positive outcome for our players, our communities, our teams, our fans and for the leaders in our communities. I believe that urgency is actually beneficial -- but this isn't something that started two weeks ago, this is something that we have been focused on for well over a year. It requires patience and a deeper understanding than we have on a lot of these issues. I know our fans are focused on football, as they should be. We want to get that focus on football. We want to support our players, support our communities, and help make them better."