Around the NFL

Roger Goodell: No changes to Patriots' discipline

Published: Mar 23, 2016 at 06:12 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

BOCA RATON, Fla. -- A last-ditch effort by the Patriots to reclaim their 2016 first-round draft pick has fallen on deaf ears.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed Wednesday that he received a letter from New England owner Robert Kraft, who urged the league to overturn the penalties related to last year's deflated football scandal.

"I did receive a letter from Robert Kraft a few weeks back," Goodell told reporters at the NFL Annual Meeting. "I also responded to him two weeks ago and told (him) that I had considered his views. I didn't think there was any new information in there that would cause us to alter the discipline. There will be no changes to the discipline."

Goodell's response comes as no surprise after NFL Media's Judy Battista reported Monday that there was "zero chance" the Patriots would get their first-round pick back.

The ongoing "Deflategate" scandal hasn't vanished yet, though, with the league still battling Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in court. Arguments were heard earlier this month regarding the league's appeal of a lower court's decision to vacate the four-game suspension Goodell imposed on the Patriots quarterback.

That debate still exists, but New England's first-round pick does not.

Here's what else we learned from Goodell on Wednesday in sunny Florida:

  1. Johnny Manziel isn't about to step on the field anytime soon, but the league is still looking into potentially disciplining the former Browns quarterback for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend during an argument in January. "Those investigations have been ongoing," Goodell said, noting that the league has yet to come to a satisfactory conclusion on the matter.
  1. Football in China? Goodell revealed that the Rams aren't the only team expressing interest in playing over there. "We know we have lots of fans over there and, more importantly, potential fans over there," Goodell said. "... As far as the teams, we actually have multiple teams that are interested ... we have more than we can handle at this point in time, which is a good issue."
  1. Amid a report that the NFL is negotiating with the NFL Players Association to strip Goodell of his authority to discipline players when it comes to off-the-field infractions, the Commissioner made it clear that "we're not going to negotiate positions publicly," adding: "I've also been very open over the last several years that we have had discussions about the discipline process for decades. We began after we signed our collective bargaining agreement in 2011 to discuss how we can modify the existing plan -- and we're always open to that. ... We are not close to an agreement by any stretch of the imagination."
  1. Goodell said he doesn't anticipate any further discipline against the Falcons for their questioning of a prospect about his sexual orientation. "We spent a fair amount of time on that this week. I spoke to (coach) Dan Quinn," Goodell said. "I actually spoke to the coach who was involved in this matter. I think the Falcons as an organization -- Dan Quinn as a head coach and the coach that is involved -- have all taken ownership of this issue, recognized the mistake that was made, been very forthcoming, have taken the appropriate steps to educate everyone. The coach and I spent probably 20 minutes on the phone talking about his learning experience (and) how he can use this for a positive step. I was impressed with the way he was handling it. The team has taken on training programs ... I don't see any further steps at the league level at this point."
  1. Browns receiver Josh Gordon still hasn't heard from the NFL about his potential reinstatement, with Goodell saying he plans to get an update from his staff "in the next week or so." Goodell confirmed that no decision has been made, telling The Plain Dealer: "I'd rather wait until I sort of get a report and whether it's appropriate to (meet with Gordon). I think it probably depends on the circumstances, and until I understand what's in that report. ... but I might want to do that. I might choose to do that."
  1. On the Chiefs appealing tampering charges stemming from last year's pursuit of wideout Jeremy Maclin, Goodell said: "I do not know if (the appeal is) scheduled yet. I know that they did appeal and we'll accommodate the date. I do expect I would hear it ... It's an important policy to us ... we're going to enforce it when we see it clearly violated."
  1. On the Chargers potentially staying in San Diego: "They do not have to submit a stadium proposal," Goodell said. "We've been obviously with the Chargers on their downtown alternate and continuing dialogue with the city, also. This is something that is going to play out in the community over some period of months here. We will try to play whatever role we can to be productive. We think it would be great to get a new facility built in San Diego."
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL playoffs: Super Bowl LVI injury report

Check out injury reports for the Rams and Bengals ahead of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.
news

Jaguars hiring Buccaneers assistant Mike Caldwell as defensive coordinator

Doug Pederson is back in the NFL, and he's turning to a familiar face on the defensive side of his staff. The Jaguars are hiring Tampa Bay inside linebackers coach Mike Caldwell to be their defensive coordinator, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Bengals' Zac Taylor expects TE C.J. Uzomah (MCL) to play in Super Bowl LVI vs. Rams

Zac Taylor provided an update on the status of injured TE C.J. Uzomah on Thursday ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Rams in Super Bowl LVI
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Friday, Feb. 10

The Broncos are nearing a deal to add coach Dom Capers to their staff. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Seahawks hiring former Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai as associate head coach for defense

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is hiring former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai as associate head coach for defense, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday. 
news

Dolphins retaining defensive coordinator Josh Boyer

The Dolphins defense that ignited a seven-game win streak last season will have its coordinator back in 2022. New coach Mike McDaniel, introduced Thursday, will retain defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, Cameron Wolfe reports.
news

Falcons owner Arthur Blank on re-signing Cordarrelle Patterson: 'We'd love to have (him) back'

The Falcons tapped into Cordarrelle Patterson﻿'s athleticism in a way that no team ever had last year, and club owner Arthur Blank wants to see more of it. Blank considers it a no-brainer to re-sign the highly versatile skill player.
news

Mike Evans, Buccaneers moving on without Tom Brady: 'I like our chances' 

Following a Super Bowl title and an NFC South crown, the Buccaneers will move on without Tom Brady. But Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans tells NFL.com's Kevin Patra the lessons instilled by Brady will carry on and the team's success can, too. 
news

Bills receiver Emmanuel Sanders hints at retirement

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders caught 42 passes for 626 yards and averaged 14.9 yards per catch last season as one of Josh Allen's most reliable targets. But while production isn't telling him it might be time to hang it up, something else is: family.
news

Rams OT Andrew Whitworth named 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year 

Over 16 NFL autumns, Andrew Whitworth has blocked the best of the best while also leaving an indelible mark on local communities. Just days before he's set to play in Super Bowl LVI, the big man with the big heart received the NFL's most prestigious tribute: the 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers named 2021 AP NFL MVP

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was named the 2021 AP NFL Most Valuable Player on Thursday night. Rodgers also won MVP honors last season, and he now holds four overall.
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp named 2021 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year

After claiming the first receiving triple crown in more than a decade, and just the fifth in history, the Rams' Cooper Kupp was announced as the 2021 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year on Thursday during NFL Honors. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW