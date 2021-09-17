Roger Brown, former Lions All-Pro DT, dies at 84

Roger Brown, who made six Pro Bowls in his 10 seasons with the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams in the 1960s, died Friday at the age of 84, his family confirmed to the Lions.

A fourth-round defensive tackle out of Maryland-Eastern Shore in 1960, Brown was named first-team All-Pro in 1962 and 1963, his third and fourth seasons with Detroit. According to the team, during the 1962 season, Brown once sacked Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr seven times in a Thanksgiving win over the Green Bay Packers.

Brown reached five consecutive Pro Bowls with the Lions from 1962 to 1966 before joining the Rams in 1967.