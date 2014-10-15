Roethlisberger on Steelers: 'We're not panicking'

The bigger concern lies with Pittsburgh's defense. The Steelers have been outscored by Cleveland 55-13 over the past six quarters, giving up an outrageous 349 yards on the ground to the Browns in just two games. Through the air, the Steelers held Brian Hoyer to just eight completions on Sunday, but those passes went for 51, 42, 31, 31, 24 and 17 yards. Cortez Allen alone gave up 118 receiving yards and a touchdown for a secondary that lacks an anchoring force.