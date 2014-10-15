Around the NFL

Roethlisberger on Steelers: 'We're not panicking'

Published: Oct 15, 2014 at 08:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been a picture of inconsistency all season long.

Flipping wins and losses weekly, the Black and Gold's Week 5 nail-biter over the winless Jaguars came sandwiched between a stunning home defeat to the hapless Bucs and Sunday's crushing loss to the Cleveland Browns.

"There's no time to panic. We're not panicking," Ben Roethlisberger told reporters Wednesday, per NFL Media's Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Pittsburgh's skittish start can't be blamed on a lack of talent, at least not on offense. The Steelers arguably house one of the AFC's top cast of "triplets" in Big Ben, running back Le'Veon Bell and wideout Antonio Brown. Bell and Brown have flashed dominant play and currently rank second in the NFL in rushing and receiving yards, respectively.

Despite their flock of weaponry, though, Pittsburgh has fallen to pieces near the end zone, ranking next to last in the NFL in red-zone percentage (36.8). Against the Browns, we saw Roethlisberger and the Steelers struggle mightily on third downs. Cleveland's injury-riddled defense spent the final three quarters snuffing out drives before they got going.

It's a concern that Pittsburgh couldn't sustain marches against a battered Browns defensive line that came into the affair missing Phil Taylor, Ahtyba Rubin and Billy Winn before losing promising second-year end Armonty Bryant in the first half.

"We will look critically at what we're doing and who we're doing it with," coach Mike Tomlin said this week, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "We will turn over all stones to produce more playmaking."

The bigger concern lies with Pittsburgh's defense. The Steelers have been outscored by Cleveland 55-13 over the past six quarters, giving up an outrageous 349 yards on the ground to the Browns in just two games. Through the air, the Steelers held Brian Hoyer to just eight completions on Sunday, but those passes went for 51, 42, 31, 31, 24 and 17 yards. Cortez Allen alone gave up 118 receiving yards and a touchdown for a secondary that lacks an anchoring force.

Pittsburgh fans are upset over a team that can't put it together weekly, but Big Ben is correct: Panic is premature.

After all, it was just two weeks ago that society was melting over Tom Brady's troubles in New England. Roethlisberger and the Steelers arguably house more offensive talent than the Patriots and have plenty of time to get back on track. Look for that to happen with authority in a Monday night trouncing of the Texans.

We recap all the Week 6 action on a jaunty edition of the "Around The NFL Podcast." Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eagles' Devon Allen advances to 110-meter hurdles semifinals in 2022 World Athletics Championships

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen has qualified for Sunday's 110-meter semifinals at the World Athletics Championships following a run of 13.47 seconds.

news

Vikings' Justin Jefferson: 'After this year I'll be the best receiver in the NFL'

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has enjoyed a record-setting start to his career. The young wideout is not done yet, expressing confidence that he will be the best WR in the NFL after 2022.

news

Rams LB Bobby Wagner 'didn't want to leave Seattle,' but excited for chance to go home

As Bobby Wagner has adjusted to his new life and new team in Los Angeles the last few months, the linebacker said he's still feeling bittersweet about the end of his time in Seattle, but excited for what comes next.

news

Former four-time Pro Bowler, Raiders OL Richie Incognito announces retirement

Following 13 seasons on the field that included four Pro Bowls and plenty of controversy, Raiders offensive lineman Richie Incognito announced his retirement on Friday.

news

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz, Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki don't get extensions, as expected

As expected, Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz and Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki will play the 2022 season on the franchise tag.

news

DB Jason McCourty, who won Super Bowl with Patriots, retiring after 13 seasons

Jason McCourty, with help from his three children and wife, announced his retirement in an Instagram video posted Friday.

news

Jessie Bates, Bengals cannot agree to terms on extension ahead of deadline

The Cincinnati Bengals and star safety Jessie Bates aren't expected to reach a deal before Friday's deadline for franchise-tagged players to secure long-term contracts.

news

Texans reach settlements on claims against team regarding Deshaun Watson allegations

The Houston Texans have reached confidential settlements with all of the women who have made or intended to make claims against the organization for allegedly enabling former quarterback Deshaun Watson's behavior during massage therapy sessions.

news

CFL's Montreal Alouettes acquire rights to former Chiefs, Jets guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Former Chiefs, Jets OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who is pausing his football career to complete a medical residency, has a new home in the Canadian Football League if he wants it.

news

OT Orlando Brown, Chiefs unable to reach long-term deal ahead of deadline

Offensive tackle Orlando Brown and the Kansas City Chiefs did not come to an agreement on a multi-year contract ahead of Friday's deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign extensions, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: 'Of course' Saints boast best defense in NFL

Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson has high expectations for New Orleans' defense in the 2022 NFL season.

news

Steelers' Cam Heyward on QB competition: It starts with Mitchell Trubisky

Who will start at QB in Pittsburgh is one of the NFL's bigger training camp questions. Steelers defensive stalwart recently indicated that Mitchell Trubisky has the early edge.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW