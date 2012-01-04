Roethlisberger limited in practice for Steelers

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger says he aggravated his sprained left ankle in 13-9 win at Cleveland last weekend but expects to play in the wild card game at Denver on Sunday.
Roethlisberger says he experienced a "setback" early in the third quarter but isn't sure when it happened. He completed 23 of 40 passes for 221 yards while taking every snap.
Roethlisberger was limited in practice on Wednesday and walked into the trainer's room afterward with a noticeable limp. He injured the ankle while beating the Browns on Dec. 8 and missed a 24-0 win over St. Louis on Christmas Eve before returning in the regular season finale.
Center Maurkice Pouncey (left ankle) was also limited in practice while linebacker James Harrison (toe), defensive end Brett Keisel (right groin), running back Mewelde Moore (sprained left knee) and safety Troy Polamalu (right calf) did not practice. All but Moore are expected to play against the Broncos.