Rodney McLeod agrees to reworked deal with Eagles

The team announced Thursday night that it reworked safety Rodney McLeod's contract to keep the 28-year-old defensive back in Philly in 2019. On Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that McLeod and the team agreed to a reconstructed deal that will pay him a $3 million base salary for 2019 with an additional million if he plays all 16 games. Coming off knee surgery, McLeod was set to make $7.5 million this year on a deal through 2020, however the last year was cut off the contract and he's a free agent following next season.