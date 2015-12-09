Rodney Gunter's persistence leads to role on Cardinals' D-line

That's a long time between sacks for someone who led Delaware State in that category in each of his final three college seasons. But Gunter -- who'll have a chance to get another this week on "Thursday Night Football," when the Cards take on a Vikings team that has surrendered 35 sacks, seventh-most in the NFL -- knows greatness takes persistence. It's what defined his road to Arizona and what will ultimately give him the opportunity to become a sack-happy nose tackle in the NFL.