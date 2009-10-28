Rodgers still having trouble stepping out of Favre's shadow

"As difficult as it was for him last year to not play (after losing a preseason battle to Kurt Warner), he took it as an opportunity to learn," Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt said. "He got an opportunity to watch a quarterback that was playing as good as anybody in the league and how he prepared and studied. It's a tremendous difference from where he was two years ago -- what he did in our third preseason game vs. Green Bay (34-of-38, 346, three TDs, 0 INTs), his command of the game, even in some of the games he's gotten in this year.