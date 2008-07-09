Rodgers stays away from rumors at celebrity golf tournament

Favre actually was supposed to play in the tournament as well, but he pulled out. You wouldn't know that, however, because his presence can be very much felt in this sun-splashed resort area that borders Nevada and California. Just ask Rodgers, who, at least for the time being, is supposed to be Favre's replacement as starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers. Since arriving here, he has been bombarded with questions about reports that Favre, who announced he was retiring, plans to send a letter within the next week or so seeking to be placed on the Packers' active roster.