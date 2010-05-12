Rodgers should be a superstar for fantasy owners next season

M.F.: You're right about Kolb's two starts last season. One of them came against the Saints in a contest that saw him throw the football 51 times in an effort to erase an early deficit. The other was against the Chiefs, who fielded one of the league's worst defenses. But all the components are in place for Kolb to find success, regardless of the opponent. The Eagles will run a more traditional West Coast offense in 2010, as Kolb's accurate arm will be well utilized on slant routes and curls. Of course, the Eagles won't be shy about going vertical with playmakers like DeSean Jackson and Jeremy Maclin either. Kolb also has a favorable slate of games ahead of him, facing the Giants (2), Bears, Lions, Vikings, Jaguars, Titans and Falcons. Those teams all struggled to limit the fantasy production of quarterbacks in 2009. As an Eagles fan you might not like the deal that sent McNabb to the Redskins, but as a fantasy owner you should love the sort of potential Kolb brings to the table.