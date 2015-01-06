Rodgers on recent playoff efforts: 'Not good enough'

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers won Super Bowl XLV on Feb. 6, 2011. They've gone 1-3 in the playoffs since.
Silver: The Toast of Titletown
Aaron Rodgers is becoming an NFL icon, but the QB's path to greatness hasn't been paved in gold. Michael Silver explains. READ
During his weekly radio appearance on ESPN Radio, Rodgers summed up Green Bay's January shortcomings in a succinct manner.
Rodgers has not been blameless for Green Bay's three losses, two of which have come at Lambeau Field. In the playoff games since his Super Bowl win over the Steelers, Rodgers has completed 63.9 percent of his passes with six touchdowns and two interceptions for a passer rating of 91.6.
Solid numbers, yes, but nothing close to his production during Green Bay's run to the Super Bowl in the 2010 season. In those four playoff wins, Rodgers completed 68.2 percent of his passes with nine touchdowns, two interceptions and a passer rating of 109.8.
Still, Rodgers makes no excuses for his play.
"I have high expectations every time I take the field and I think most people do of me, and that's how I want it," he said. "The bar has been set high and nobody's going to apologize for setting it, and I'm not sorry for the bar being up there. I love an expectation of greatness because that's what I expect of myself every time I take the field, and I know my teammates expect me to play well."
Rodgers' injured calf is a legitimate concern for the Packers, but consider it a major surprise if the "coach-smart" quarterback doesn't deliver against the Cowboys. He's the MVP favorite for a reason.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews the Divisional Round and ranks the eight remaining quarterbacks in the playoffs. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.