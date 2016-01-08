Around the NFL

Rodgers on Packers' O: Maybe I have to let it fly more

Published: Jan 08, 2016 at 02:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Packers posted the worst offensive production numbers of the Aaron Rodgers era during the regular season.

Green Bay ranked 23rd in total yards per game in 2015 (334.6). The franchise hadn't ranked 20th or worse in total offense since 1991 (ranked 24th), when Lindy Infante was coach and Mike Tomczak, Don Majkowski and Blair Kiel were the QBs -- the season before Brett Favre joined the team.

In their final two games of the season, the Packers scored a combined 21 points -- their fewest points in the final two games of a season since 1989.

The Pack's third-down conversion rate of 33.7 percent (28th in NFL) was the team's worst rate in a season since 1987 (31.3 percent).

Rodgers finished the year with his first sub-100 passer rating in a season since 2008 (his first as a starter), and posted a passer rating below 100.0 in 10 straight games.

I could keep going with the sadness, but you get the point.

The only times in the past 10 weeks that Green Bay's offense has shown life are when Rodgers plays sandlot football, freelances and takes chances. While it's not generally a sustainable mode of offense, the quarterback told the Green Bay Press-Gazette's Pete Dougherty this week that he's willing to do more of it now that the playoff tournament has started.

"Maybe I have to adjust my mindset and kind of let it fly a little more because we've had some success doing that, throwing the ball down the field, adjusting some routes, making some scramble adjustments and playing a little looser because the urgency is up in those moments," Rodgers told Dougherty. "Hopefully, we can start the game in that mindset collectively and put together a better performance."

Not only is "Hey Aaron, figure it out" not a sustainable offense, with most quarterbacks it leads to turnovers, which Rodgers abhors. But the quarterback is willing to take chances if it's the best shot to win.

"Whatever it takes to win," Rodgers said. "At this point we haven't been very consistent in any capacity on offense, so if it means being a little riskier with the ball with a bigger reward on the back end, that's something you've got to think about."

The discussion about the offense with Dougherty stemmed from separate interviews with Rodgers and coach Mike McCarthy about the perception that there is more tension between the coach and quarterback this season. The two agreed to talk about it because they realize it's become a major topic among Packer fans.

"The thing that Mike talks about is that conflict is good," Rodgers said. "I think first of all we have a ton of respect for each other, we both want the same thing. We're both strong competitors. ... When you get a couple competitors together, there's always going to be conflict at times. It's always been constructive and always been two guys who care about winning so much."

Rodgers has regularly looked irritated on the Packers' sideline, more than any other season -- which should not be a surprise given the offense's struggles.

"This is the most frustrated I've ever seen him," McCarthy said.

The coach added: "I think you'd like the fact that your star quarterback is fiery, he's emotional. I think a big part of his greatness is the emotion he plays with and how he plays. The other part of it too, he wants to be challenged. I'm the guy that's able to challenge him the most."

Whether it would help to take more shots on offense remains to be seen (to what receiver?), but something with the Packers' offense needs to change this weekend or Green Bay will be one-and-done, and the frustration could boil over.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Steelers place T.J. Watt on injured reserve with torn pectoral, expected to miss six weeks

The Steelers placed Watt on injured reserve on Friday, the team announced. The edge rusher is likely out for the next six weeks or so as he rehabs his torn pectoral muscle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Steelers' Mitchell Trubisky looking for 'killer mindset' on offense after struggling to capitalize on turnovers

The Pittsburgh Steelers came away with a win against the Bengals in Week 1 thanks to a great defensive effort. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky knows that the offense has to develop a "killer mindset" to match in order to keep piling up those wins in future games.

news

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson (ankle) will be game-time decision for 'TNF' vs. Chiefs

J.C. Jackson's discomfort-alleviating operation cost him the chance to play in Week 1. He might miss out on Week 2, too. Jackson is considered a game-time decision for Thursday night's Chargers-Chiefs showdown.

news

Baker Mayfield: Panthers' fourth-quarter rally vs. Browns a sign of team's 'potential'

Baker Mayfield's debut with the Panthers carried an air of additional importance -- and the first half of it was putrid. Fortunately for Carolina and its new quarterback, it's only one game.

news

Giants WR Kadarius Toney not worrying about lack of snaps: 'I get paid to play, not coach'

New York's Kadarius Toney let it be known that you'd be crazy to think he was disappointed in his squad's Week 1 win over the Titans because of his lack of playing time.

news

Broncos safety Justin Simmons (thigh) heading to injured reserve

Safety Justin Simmons is headed to injured reserve due to a thigh injury suffered in the second half of the Broncos' 17-16 loss to the Seahawks, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Wednesday.

news

Panthers not worried about total touches for Christian McCaffrey, focused on providing ample time for recovery

Despite only 14 touches for Christian McCaffrey in the team's loss to the Browns, Matt Rhule is undeterred in his approach with CMC.

news

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Chargers-Chiefs clash on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch when the Chiefs play host to the Chargers in the first-ever Thursday night game on Prime Video.

news

Week 2 injury report for 2022 season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Chiefs rule out kicker Harrison Butker (ankle) for 'TNF' vs. Chargers; Matt Ammendola to fill in

The Chiefs will be without kicker Harrison Butker for Thursday night's showdown against the Chargers. Kansas City ruled out Butker, who injured his ankle in the season-opening win over the Cardinals.

news

Robert Saleh affirms confidence after season-opening defeat: 'This is not the same old Jets'

Jets head coach Robert Saleh raised eyebrows earlier this week when he declared he was keeping receipts of those critical of his team. On Wednesday, Saleh clarified that it wasn't intended as a personal shot at anyone.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE