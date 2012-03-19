 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rockies' Todd Helton glad to have old pal Manning in town

Published: Mar 19, 2012 at 05:29 PM

Colorado Rockies first baseman Todd Helton, who was Peyton Manning's teammate at the University of Tennessee and remains close friends with Manning, said he was happy to hear that the star quarterback would be joining the Denver Broncos.

Helton visited Manning when he worked out at Duke during the offseason and said he looked as good as ever.

Smith: The problem for Peyton

With Peyton Manning on board, expectations are through the roof in Denver. But Jason Smith identifies one glaring issue. **More ...**

"He was fine," Helton said. "I kept telling him how impressed I was, how far he'd come since he came out (for a visit) after he had surgery. I'm an untrained eye, but I knew (his passes) hurt when I caught it."

Helton said he thinks Manning's arrival "will bring unbelievable excitement" to Denver. "I can picture him in a Broncos uniform. It's a Broncos town, and they have somebody to root for. He's going to come in and play well, and I'm excited to see it," Helton said.

Helton received a scholarship to play football and baseball at Tennessee. He was briefly the Volunteers' starting quarterback in 1994 before hurting his knee and being replaced by Manning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts general manager Chris Ballard open to trading up or down in draft order if situation is right

Though most of the pre-draft discussion leading into Thursday's festivities has centered on which teams could move up into the top few picks,  Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Friday that right now he feels there's a possibility the Colts move either direction in the order, if the situation is right.
news

Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert, Saints RB Alvin Kamara win 'The Catch' competition

Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert and Saints running back Alvin Kamara teamed up to win this year's edition of the Sport Fishing Championship's "The Catch" tournament on Sunday. The event took place along the coast of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and featured a total of 14 NFL stars split into pairs.
news

Former Rams, Eagles QB Roman Gabriel dies at age 83

Former NFL quarterback Roman Gabriel died due to natural causes, his son announced on Saturday. He was 83.
news

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke on QB Trevor Lawrence contract extension: 'We're working, but you can't force this stuff'

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke says the team is "working" with quarterback Trevor Lawrence on a contract extension.