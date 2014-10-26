Robinson: Wilson will lead Seattle out of the darkness

NFL Media's Michael Robinson, who witnessed the beginning of some of Seattle's current locker room issues, thinks that the team has a fool-proof plan to fix any division: Let Russell Wilson lead.
"Russell Wilson is the guy to lead this team out of the darkness," Robinson said Sunday morning on *NFL GameDay First. *
The former Seahawks fullback added: "Russell came in like a 33-year-old veteran. He had his stuff together, he spends a lot of time in the locker room. For a young guy, that is different."
Wilson has certainly handled the initial fallout with a veteran poise. He also accounted for more than 400 total yards against the Rams last week, including 313 through the air.
At this point, the toughest challenge for Wilson will be convincing everyone else on the roster to follow suit. According to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, some players in the Seahawks' locker room believe Wilson is more closely associated with management than the players. He also cited running back Marshawn Lynch as one of the players who might be harder to convert. Rapoport said that Lynch does not communicate with management or coach Pete Carroll, and that he wouldn't be surprised if Lynch was gone after this season.
Perhaps doing so would further clear the way for a changing of the guard in the locker room.
