Robinson: Wilson will lead Seattle out of the darkness

At this point, the toughest challenge for Wilson will be convincing everyone else on the roster to follow suit. According to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, some players in the Seahawks' locker room believe Wilson is more closely associated with management than the players. He also cited running back Marshawn Lynch as one of the players who might be harder to convert. Rapoport said that Lynch does not communicate with management or coach Pete Carroll, and that he wouldn't be surprised if Lynch was gone after this season.