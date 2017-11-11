Robinson: Bennett would be in GB if A-Rod was healthy

"All of this starts from Aaron Rodgers getting hurt," Robinson said on Good Morning Football Weekend on NFL Network. "I feel like Martellus Bennett will play through an injury with his quarterback on the field. I feel like the defense would be playing if their quarterback was on the field. A lot of things would be better if Aaron Rodgers was on the field. I don't even know if we'd be talking about this. ... The fact that they're losing, the fact that it's some bad energy around this team. You put Aaron Rodgers back on the field, Martellus Bennett is happy."