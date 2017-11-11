Around the NFL

Robinson: Bennett would be in GB if A-Rod was healthy

Published: Nov 11, 2017 at 03:04 AM
Jeremy_Bergman_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

How is that Martellus Bennett, the Green Bay Packers' starting tight end for the bulk of this season, landed back in New England all of a sudden?

The answer, according to the team, is that Bennett failed to disclose an injury -- which NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported was a torn rotator cuff -- an offense that warranted his waiving.

The answer, according to Bennett, is that he was very transparent about the injury, which got worse as the year went on, but was told to play through it by Packers doctors. When he chose to have surgery instead of play through the shoulder tear, Green Bay decided to cut him. Packers veterans, for what it's worth, have come out in defense of their doctors.

Either way, Bennett was picked up by New England soon after his release and is now back on the same team with which he won his only Super Bowl last season. If you can believe it, he might even forego surgery and play this Sunday night -- he's listed as questionable against the Broncos.

While there's a lot of he-said, she-said being thrown around by both parties, and the truth is being muddled by different perspectives, NFL Network analyst Michael Robinson suggested that this blowup wouldn't have come to a head if just one thing hadn't happened.

"All of this starts from Aaron Rodgers getting hurt," Robinson said on Good Morning Football Weekend on NFL Network. "I feel like Martellus Bennett will play through an injury with his quarterback on the field. I feel like the defense would be playing if their quarterback was on the field. A lot of things would be better if Aaron Rodgers was on the field. I don't even know if we'd be talking about this. ... The fact that they're losing, the fact that it's some bad energy around this team. You put Aaron Rodgers back on the field, Martellus Bennett is happy."

When Rodgers was on the field, Bennett caught 21 passes for 202 yards and was targeted 34 times in six games. In Brett Hundley's lone start with Bennett, the tight end caught two of the young QB's 12 completions for 17 yards. Overall, Bennett was on pace, at the time of his injury sidelining him, to exceed his targets and nearly match his catch and yardage production from the past two seasons.

The Packers have lost all three of the games that Hundley has finished this season and are currently on the outside of the playoff picture looking in. Bennett, meanwhile, is back on a Super Bowl contender.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets HC Robert Saleh declines to name Week 12 starting QB after benching Zach Wilson in loss to Bills

Despite making a change at quarterback during Sunday afternoon's loss, head coach Robert Saleh said post-game that he has not decided which of his QBs will be the starter for next week's game, and will make the decision Monday.
news

Browns set to sign veteran QB Joe Flacco to practice squad

Former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Joe Flacco is set to sign with the Browns practice squad on Monday morning, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday night.
news

Chargers HC Brandon Staley defends defensive play-calling in wake of 23-20 loss to Packers: 'So you don't have to ask that again'

After yet another game in which his team lost by less than a score and gave up significant yardage on defense, head coach Brandon Staley was emphatic that he has no plans to make changes in his play-calling at this point.
news

Lions QB Jared Goff shrugs off boos, three INTs to lead comeback win over Bears

After throwing three interceptions and hearing some boos, QB Jared Goff led Detroit to a resounding comeback in which the Lions scored 17 straight points to emerge from Sunday with a 31-26 victory.
news

Geno Smith returns from elbow injury to nearly lead Seahawks to last-second win over Rams

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith nearly led his team to a comeback win after suffering an elbow injury in the second half of Sunday's game against the Rams.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 11: What We Learned from Sunday's games

The Texans found a way to win on a day when C.J. Stroud didn't match his usual form. Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's action in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Jets WR Garrett Wilson (elbow) active for Sunday's game at Bills

After entering the weekend with a questionable designation due to an elbow injury, New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson is officially active this Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.
news

Jimmy Johnson to be inducted into Cowboys Ring of Honor on Dec. 30

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced Jimmy Johnson will be inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor on Saturday, Dec. 30.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 11: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 11 Sunday.
news

Week 11 NFL injury report for 2023 season

NFL.com is tracking injury status for each game in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Eagles-Chiefs on Monday night

NFL.com's Bobby Kownack breaks down four things to watch for when the Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs on "Monday Night Football."
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 11 games of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with the inactive reports for every Sunday game in Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season.