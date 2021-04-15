The Los Angeles Rams offense slipped the last couple of seasons under Sean McVay, particularly the passing game in 2020.

Without a deep threat and a quarterback who struggled off-script, the Rams offense finished 22nd in drive success rate last season and 22nd in points scored. After two years of sea-changing success in McVay's first two seasons, the Rams have struggled to live up to those expectations.

To reverse that trend, the Rams imported two key veterans: quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ and wideout ﻿DeSean Jackson﻿.

Stafford was the high-profile addition, with L.A. trading two first-round picks to shed ﻿Jared Goff﻿'s contract.

Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Thursday, Rams receiver ﻿Robert Woods﻿ said he's looking forward to what the quarterback with the big arm can bring to McVay's offense.

"Excited for what he brings to our offense, just seeing what he did in Detroit," Woods said. "Many, many passing yards every single season. Just got to get these wins and these playoff wins with him. Really, his addition to our offense...adding DeSean Jackson. Our offense is looking loaded once again."

Given the cost it took to add Stafford, it's clear the Rams believe he's the missing piece to the puzzle on offense.

The Rams offense has the weapons to do damage. Woods and ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ represent do-it-all wideouts who can win both before and after the catch. Second-year receiver ﻿Van Jefferson﻿ should see more reps in 2021. Tight end ﻿Tyler Higbee﻿ offers upside with an expanded role. And running back ﻿Cam Akers﻿ proved he could shoulder the load.

Don't discount Jackson's addition and what the speedy veteran can bring to the offense if he stays healthy. Part of the Rams struggles last season came in part due to the lack of a field-stretching option. L.A. had traded ﻿Brandin Cooks﻿ last offseason and never unearthed a viable replacement. Jackson can be that dangerous deep threat that opens up everything underneath in McVay's offense.

Woods spoke glowingly of his new teammate and what Jackson brings to the Rams.

"Being from California, being from L.A., I've been watching DeSean Jackson since Long Beach Poly, Cal Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, [Washington Football Team]," Woods said. "Been a huge fan of his game, always watched him. Almost went to Cal 'cause I wanted to be like him so much, imitate his game. But really, he's one of the best to do it, and you look at his stats consistently throughout his years -- he's one of the best deep receivers the game has ever seen. And I think that's what we're most excited for him to bring to our offense is his speed, his downfield ability just opening things up. And what we have in our offense with our screen games, getting the ball in his hands quick, it's really dangerous for our offense to have so many weapons to go along with me and Cooper. Just the speed and all the threats on the field partnering with Matthew Stafford, this offense is going to be very, very dangerous."

On paper, the Rams offense looks explosive.