Around the NFL

Robert Woods: Rams offense 'looking loaded once again' with Stafford, Jackson additions

Published: Apr 15, 2021 at 10:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Los Angeles Rams offense slipped the last couple of seasons under Sean McVay, particularly the passing game in 2020.

Without a deep threat and a quarterback who struggled off-script, the Rams offense finished 22nd in drive success rate last season and 22nd in points scored. After two years of sea-changing success in McVay's first two seasons, the Rams have struggled to live up to those expectations.

To reverse that trend, the Rams imported two key veterans: quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ and wideout ﻿DeSean Jackson﻿.

Stafford was the high-profile addition, with L.A. trading two first-round picks to shed ﻿Jared Goff﻿'s contract.

Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Thursday, Rams receiver ﻿Robert Woods﻿ said he's looking forward to what the quarterback with the big arm can bring to McVay's offense. 

"Excited for what he brings to our offense, just seeing what he did in Detroit," Woods said. "Many, many passing yards every single season. Just got to get these wins and these playoff wins with him. Really, his addition to our offense...adding DeSean Jackson. Our offense is looking loaded once again."

Given the cost it took to add Stafford, it's clear the Rams believe he's the missing piece to the puzzle on offense.

The Rams offense has the weapons to do damage. Woods and ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ represent do-it-all wideouts who can win both before and after the catch. Second-year receiver ﻿Van Jefferson﻿ should see more reps in 2021. Tight end ﻿Tyler Higbee﻿ offers upside with an expanded role. And running back ﻿Cam Akers﻿ proved he could shoulder the load.

Don't discount Jackson's addition and what the speedy veteran can bring to the offense if he stays healthy. Part of the Rams struggles last season came in part due to the lack of a field-stretching option. L.A. had traded ﻿Brandin Cooks﻿ last offseason and never unearthed a viable replacement. Jackson can be that dangerous deep threat that opens up everything underneath in McVay's offense.

Woods spoke glowingly of his new teammate and what Jackson brings to the Rams.

"Being from California, being from L.A., I've been watching DeSean Jackson since Long Beach Poly, Cal Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, [Washington Football Team]," Woods said. "Been a huge fan of his game, always watched him. Almost went to Cal 'cause I wanted to be like him so much, imitate his game. But really, he's one of the best to do it, and you look at his stats consistently throughout his years -- he's one of the best deep receivers the game has ever seen. And I think that's what we're most excited for him to bring to our offense is his speed, his downfield ability just opening things up. And what we have in our offense with our screen games, getting the ball in his hands quick, it's really dangerous for our offense to have so many weapons to go along with me and Cooper. Just the speed and all the threats on the field partnering with Matthew Stafford, this offense is going to be very, very dangerous."

On paper, the Rams offense looks explosive.

Now, L.A. needs that paper to translate onto the field this season.

Related Content

news

Cordarrelle Patterson agrees to one-year, $3 million contract with Falcons

One day after visiting Atlanta, the Falcons are singing kick return specialist Cordarrelle Patterson on a one-year, $3 million deal, a source tells NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
news

Aldon Smith agrees to one-year contract with Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are adding Aldon Smith on a one-year deal, pairing the veteran pass rusher with Carlos Dunlap, sources tell NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport. 
news

Roundup: Steelers re-sign LB Vince Williams to one-year deal

Veteran linebacker Vince Williams is returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal, the team announced Thursday.
news

Vikings DT Michael Pierce 'ready to roll' after opting out of 2020 season

Vikings defensive tackle Michael Pierce is back in Minnesota after opting out of the 2020 season -- a decision he says he regrets to an extent.
news

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb aiming to be 'better version' of himself in 2021

As a rookie, CeeDee Lamb recorded 74 receptions for 935 yards and five touchdowns. The Dallas Cowboys wideout believes he can take it to another level in 2021.
news

Giovani Bernard invigorated by Bucs' winning environment: 'You can already feel the difference'

Now entering his ninth professional season, Giovani Bernard spent the first eight years of his career as a satellite back with the Bengals. His decision to leave Cincy this offseason to join Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Bucs was an opportunity he felt was too good to pass up.
news

NFL announces offseason plans in memo sent to teams

After weeks of discussions, the NFL announced its offseason plans in a memo sent to all 32 teams on Wednesday.
news

All-Pro kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson visiting Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons could be adding the game's best kick returner. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday that ﻿Cordarrelle Patterson﻿ is visiting Atlanta, and a deal between the sides is expected soon.
news

Roundup: QB Josh Dobbs staying with Steelers after agreeing to one-year deal

The Steelers are retaining a member of their QB room. Josh Dobbs is staying in Pittsburgh after agreeing to a one-year deal.
news

New lawsuit filed against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson brings total back to 22

One woman dropped her lawsuit against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, but a new lawsuit was filed Wednesday to bring the total back to 22.
news

Browns sign Jadeveon Clowney to one-year deal worth up to $10M

The Cleveland Browns have finally landed their guy. Free-agent edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney is signing a one-year deal to join the club.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW