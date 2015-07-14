Robert Mathis to Colts: 'Let 2006 happen again'

The Colts are hoping for a bounce-back season from recovering pass rusher Robert Mathis and in turn, Mathis is hoping for a throwback season from the Colts.
"Let (Super Bowl season) 2006 happen again," Mathis told his teammates during their final minicamp practice, per the Colts' website.
He was invited to speak in the middle of the huddle after owner Jim Irsay presented him with a watch commemorating his 2013 Deacon Jones Award.
Apparently, his teammates left inspired.
If Mathis has anything left at 34, the Colts will take it. After hyper-loading their offense this offseason and giving Andrew Luck a new deep threat and speed threat to toy with, the defense remains their biggest question mark.
Jonathan Newsome led the team with 6.5 sacks last season and the Colts as a unit finished in the top 10, though they failed to find that pressure on the biggest stage.
Mathis is a big-stage player, and if he hopes to see 2006 happening again, he'll need to be an integral part.
