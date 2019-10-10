 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Robert Kraft hopeful Gronkowski will return to Patriots

Published: Oct 10, 2019 at 12:12 PM
Jeremy_Bergman_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Rob Gronkowski is making his debut Thursday night as a FOX Sports football analyst, but the first mention of him in the lead-up to the matchup between the New York Giants and New England Patriots came from Pats owner Robert Kraft.

Kraft went on NFL Network's "NFL Gameday Kickoff" ahead of Thursday night's clash and left the door open for the retired tight end to return to the organization at some point.

"We all love Gronk and I think the bottom line is he hasn't put his retirement papers in," Kraft said. "So we can always pray and hope. ... That's a good academic argument that there is hope for us still with Gronk."

Gronk announced his intention to retire from football in March following a nine-season career with the Patriots. Since then, he has lost around 20 pounds, partnered with a CBD company and made multiple media appearances discussing the likelihood and unlikelihood of him returning to football.

In one interview, the Patriots tight end told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport in September that he'll know if he's ready to return if the passion to play bubbles up again.

"Just like I knew I needed to walk away from the game. I just felt it. Just felt like it was time," Gronkowski explained to Rapoport. "You just have that feeling inside. Just going with the heart, just going with the gut feeling, and that's how I'm going to be living my life too, with what my gut feeling is telling me. Throughout my life I've had gut feelings and then I didn't go with them. I went with a different option, and then it never works out. I swear it never does.

"You always want to go with what you're truly feeling, even if it doesn't make sense to someone else. If it makes sense to you then it makes sense to do that. If I get the gut feeling, that's what I would need. My soul would have to be on fire, and I wouldn't just listen to it for one day. It would have to be a consistent basis, too."

On FOX's pregame show before "Thursday Night Football," Gronkowski offered a similar sentiment when pressed by Terry Bradshaw.

"You know, I've answered this question many times before. I would have to be feeling it, feeling it big time to come back. It's always going to be open in my mind," Gronkowski said. "I love the game of football. I love playing the game. I love being around the game. I even love watching the game of football now. It makes just the appreciation to watch it, just seeing the hits, seeing the glory of it, you understand the game so much more and why fans are (fans) of the game so much more.

"So I'll always keep it open. I'll always keep it open. I'll always keep it open. I'll always keep the door open."

New England would likely welcome Gronkowski back with open arms. The Patriots have struggled to fill the tight end's massive production at the position. New England tight ends (Ryan Izzo, Matt LaCosse, Jakob Johnson) have combined for just eight touches in five games.

Gronk has not indicated he intends to return anytime soon, but Kraft's comments will only spur more speculation that a comeback is likely and inevitable.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers' Nick Bosa says Chiefs OTs Jawaan Taylor, Donovan Smith 'hold a lot' ahead of Super Bowl LVIII

San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa said Chiefs offensive tackles Jawaan Taylor and Donovan Smith "hold a lot" ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.
news

Buccaneers working on deal to hire Liam Coen as new offensive coordinator

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are working on a deal to hire Liam Coen as their new OC, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, per a source. 
news

Titans hiring Nick Holz as offensive coordinator, Bill Callahan as offensive line coach

Titans are hiring Nick Holz as their new offensive coordinator and Bill Callahan as offensive line coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. 
news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews lends assistance during in-flight medical emergency

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews lent his assistance during an in-flight medical emergency this week, providing his diabetic testing kit to a woman experiencing difficulty breathing and low blood pressure.
news

2024 Pro Bowl Games: What We Learned from Thursday's competitions

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Thursday's action at the Pro Bowl Games skills competition.
news

Keenan Allen 'absolutely' believes he'll be with Chargers in 2024: 'I don't see myself going anywhere'

Keenan Allen's future with the Chargers is a topic of uncertainty as he holds a $34.71 million 2024 cap hit against the Bolts. Nonetheless, Allen is quite emphatic that he's not leaving Los Angeles.
news

Where Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield lands in 2024 'kind of depends' on who his offensive coordinator is

Following a career resurgence for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Canales as his offensive coordinator, quarterback Baker Mayfield is an impending free agent, and finding the right OC fit will be hugely important factor as to where he lands.
news

Raiders expected to hire former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury as offensive coordinator

Kliff Kingsbury, the former head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, is expected to be hired as the Las Vegas Raiders' offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.
news

Rams planning to promote LBs coach, pass rush coordinator Chris Shula to defensive coordinator

The Los Angeles Rams are planning to promote linebackers coach and pass rush coordinator Chris Shula to their defensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per sources.
news

Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh on return to the NFL: 'I want another shot to be simply known as world champions'

Thursday marked the official beginning of the Jim Harbaugh era in Los Angeles, and speaking to the media for the first time since his hiring was announced last week, Harbaugh wasted no time in making it clear that he came back to the NFL to win Super Bowls, and that he thinks the Chargers are the team to do it with.
news

Patriots hire ex-Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt as new OC

Alex Van Pelt is being hired as the Patriots' new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per a source. 
news

New Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald to call defensive plays, notes 'different personality' from Pete Carroll

Mike Macdonald was introduced as the new Seahawks head coach on Thursday, and he noted that he isn't trying to replicate Pete Carroll's era in Seattle.