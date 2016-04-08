Robert Griffin III seems truly humbled, motivated to save career

It might have helped lull Griffin and others into believing he could be a predominately pocket passer, but that ambition seems to have dimmed for Griffin. He joked this week about how in a drill he hit a perfect slide to protect himself, something NFL types have been worried about since he showed his reluctance to run out of bounds at Baylor. There surely will be adjustments required in Cleveland -- Who will be the running back in the Alfred Morris role if the ground game is to be emphasized? Can Griffin's style of play withstand the weather and physicality of the AFC North? -- but in what might be his last, best chance to be a starter again, Griffin finally seems to be getting the message about what is required of him.