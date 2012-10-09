Robert Griffin III, Mike Shanahan cook up ever-evolving offense

2) Wes Welker's snap count. On Sunday on Comcast SportsNet New England, Welker was asked about his expanded role (and production) since Aaron Hernandez and Julian Edelman went down. He responded, with a smile, "It's nice to stick it in (Bill Belichick's) face every once in a while." Before that, I'd asked him on the field after the gun sounded Sunday whether it was personally satisfying to put up the big numbers after what he went through in Weeks 1 and 2. He said, "It's always satisfying, especially when you win the game. It seems like all the games when I've had big games, we wind up losing." Sounded weird, so I went back and looked. Welker has had 26 100-yard games as a Patriot, and the team is 20-6 in those. Maybe he was firing back at rhetoric he heard somewhere? Either way, it seems fairly obvious his words have some bite. These have been a few frustrating months for Welker, and for him to release some of those feelings after a big game would be, well, very human of him. Should be interesting to monitor this one going forward. The team has targeted Sunday's game against Seattle for Hernandez's return. That could eat away at Welker's snaps. And it'll be intriguing to see if Edelman remains in front of Welker on the depth chart when he returns.