Robert Griffin III, Matt Schaub headline week of gaffes and flubs

Did it have anything to do with New York losing? Chances are it didn't. I picked the Bills to win because of their defense and coaching, and the fact that they had home-field advantage -- and also because the Jets, who beat the New Orleans Saints their last time out, have alternated wins and losses all season. Of course, Gang Green's day was worse than I imagined, as Geno Smith looked very shaky and irresponsible with the football. The rookie quarterback completed just 34.8 percent of his passes for 103 yards with three interceptions and one fumble lost, providing an example of why this team is tough to trust.