Around the NFL

Robert Griffin III joining ESPN as broadcaster, open to NFL return

Published: Aug 05, 2021 at 11:20 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

Robert Griffin III will be moving from the football field to the broadcast booth.

The former No. 2 overall draft pick will join ESPN, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. He'll be calling college football games and might also contribute to the network's NFL coverage as well, according to Front Office Sports. As a former Heisman Trophy winner from Baylor, RGIII has plenty of cachet in the college game, even though his NFL career fizzled after a Pro Bowl rookie season.

Griffin definitely isn't short on opinions, which should serve him well in the role. Earlier this year, he offered a candid take on the Minnesota Vikings' third-round choice of ﻿Kellen Mond﻿, and what that could mean for veteran ﻿Kirk Cousins﻿. He was also highly insightful in the postgame locker room as a player, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, so don't be surprised if Griffin is an instant success.

Griffin will have a clause in his contract that will allow him to renew his NFL career if the opportunity arises, Rapoport added. He started just one game for the Baltimore Ravens in each of the last two seasons.

Related Content

news

NFL senior VP of officiating Al Riveron retiring after 17 years with league

As the 2021 NFL season approaches, senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron is retiring. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that, after nine years as a referee and the past eight in the league office, Riveron is calling it a career.
news

Giants WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring) expected to be out 2-3 weeks

After further testing, New York Giants receiver ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ will miss a few weeks due to a hamstring injury. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Golladay will be out 2 to 3 weeks with the injury.
news

Roundup: Washington activates Brandon Scherff, Daron Payne from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Washington Football Team returns two key starters from the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team announced G Brandon Scherff and DT Daron Payne were activated Thursday morning.
news

Dan Campbell: Former first-round CB Jeff Okudah becoming a 'bad dude' in Lions secondary

Jeff Okudah is having a much better go of it in his second season in Detroit. The corner has reportedly stood out during camp as one of the top players on a questionable defense.
news

Aaron Rodgers kept Jordan Love in the loop this offseason: 'I went through that'

Knowing the pressure his backup would feel, Aaron Rodgers wanted to ensure the Jordan Love didn't think his issue with the organization was personal toward the young QB. 
news

Raiders QB Derek Carr finally playing 'free' in fourth season under HC Jon Gruden

Three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr says that the ability to block out the noise and not sweat his critics would allow him to play looser.
news

49ers DC DeMeco Ryan on Nick Bosa progress: Still day to day

On Wednesday, former first-round pick Nick Bosa had a maintenance day and first-year defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans let it be known there was no rushing to get Bosa back out there.
news

Raiders sign six-time Pro Bowl DL Gerald McCoy

Gerald McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman, has signed with the Raiders, the team announced on Wednesday.
news

Sterling Shepard supports Giants HC Joe Judge's discipline: 'If you don't like it, then you're welcome to leave'

Veteran Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard conveyed that the team is turning the page on Tuesday's skirmish and made it clear that he has no problems with Joe Judge's old-school approach in punishing the team for the fracas. 
news

Tom Brady, Bruce Arians to attend Peyton Manning's Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement in Canton

Tom Brady is making the trip to Northeast Ohio to attend the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021 enshrinement ceremony on Sunday, where his longtime rival and friend Peyton Manning will be enshrined.
news

Buccaneers, DC Todd Bowles agree to new three-year deal

Todd Bowles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have agreed to a new three-year deal that will pay him more than $3 million per season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW