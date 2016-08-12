Robert Griffin III hits big gain to Pryor, throws INT

Griffin rushed a throw over the middle to tight end Gary Barnidge, and Packers defensive back Micah Hyde made a terrific play on the ball. The interception was one of the few plays where RGIII saw a clean pocket. He took a big hit to the knee on the vertical throw to Pryor, and was knocked down three other times in his two series of action. Griffin mostly stood tough against the pressure, but he clearly has some plays to clean up after this brief performance. The Browns went three-and-out on his second series before he gave way to Josh McCown. Griffin finished with 67 yards on eight throws.