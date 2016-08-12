Around the NFL

Robert Griffin III hits big gain to Pryor, throws INT

Published: Aug 12, 2016 at 03:42 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson is the type of guy who loves to send a message. His first play call of the Robert Griffin III era wasn't subtle.

RGIII's 49-yard connection to Terrelle Pryor on Cleveland's first offensive play Friday night against Green Bay felt like an incredible omen for Jackson's nascent tenure. Unfortunately for Jackson, Griffin fumbled a handoff on the next play and threw an interception five plays later.

Griffin rushed a throw over the middle to tight end Gary Barnidge, and Packers defensive back Micah Hyde made a terrific play on the ball. The interception was one of the few plays where RGIII saw a clean pocket. He took a big hit to the knee on the vertical throw to Pryor, and was knocked down three other times in his two series of action. Griffin mostly stood tough against the pressure, but he clearly has some plays to clean up after this brief performance. The Browns went three-and-out on his second series before he gave way to Josh McCown. Griffin finished with 67 yards on eight throws.

The interception, which will acquire temporary and exaggerated importance in the coming week, might be one reason why Jackson named Griffin the team's starting quarterback so soon. No one is looking to McCown as a potential starter (he threw for five yards on four attempts). It's up to Jackson and Griffin to make this right.

Pryor, meanwhile, made good on all his training camp buzz with the opening catch and another eight-yard grab. He is looking like a Week 1 starter at his new position, an incredible achievement after converting from quarterback last summer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mike Zimmer: Vaccinated Vikings player in ER after contracting COVID-19

More concerns over COVID-19 have struck the Minnesota Vikings this week, including a vaccinated player who was admitted to an emergency room Tuesday night.
news

Jets QB Mike White will start vs. Bills with Joe Flacco as backup QB

Mike White is back in action. Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters White will start Sunday against the Bills, while recently acquired veteran ﻿Joe Flacco﻿ will be his backup.
news

Bills OC Brian Daboll shoulders blame for offensive issues: 'It starts with me'

Bills QB Josh Allen already took blame for the team's bad 9-6 loss in Jacksonville. Now, OC Brian Daboll is also bearing some of the brunt for the offense's inability to move the ball consistently.
news

Niners LB Fred Warner defends DC DeMeco Ryans amid struggles: 'We know that it's on us (players)'

San Francisco's latest defensive letdown has brought the heat on first-time coordinator DeMeco Ryans. Star linebacker ﻿Fred Warner﻿, however, is defending the DC.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Falcons QB Matt Ryan lead Players of the Week

Among the other players to win Player of the Week honors for Week 9 of the 2021 season are Jaguars DE Josh Allen, Giants safety Xavier McKinney, Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend and Vikings returner Kene Nwangwu.
news

Buccaneers sign veteran TE Darren Fells to practice squad

The Buccaneers are signing veteran TE Darren Fells to their practice squad with the hopes elevating him to the 53-man roster for Sunday's game in Washington, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Jerry Jones laments 'internally overconfident' Cowboys in blowout loss to Broncos

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn't mince words when describing the team's shocking 30-16 loss at home to the Denver Broncos. 
news

Dalvin Cook accused of assault in lawsuit; Vikings RB denies claims through attorney statement

Minnesota Vikings running back ﻿Dalvin Cook﻿ allegedly assaulted, battered and falsely imprisoned former girlfriend Gracelyn Trimble, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the Dakota County District Court (Minn.). Cook's attorney released a statement alleging it was Cook who was assaulted. 
news

Packers fined $300K, Aaron Rodgers, Allen Lazard fined $14K for violation of COVID protocols 

The NFL has concluded its review into the Green Bay Packers' COVID-19 protocols and fined the franchise $300,000 and quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver ﻿Allen Lazard﻿ $14,650 each for violations of the league and NFL Players Association protocols, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday night.
news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold (shoulder) likely to miss several weeks

P.J. Walker will start at quarterback this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals after tests revealed that Sam Darnold has a crack in his shoulder scapula in his throwing arm, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

news

Aaron Rodgers takes 'full responsibility' for comments about COVID-19 vaccination status

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he's had time to reflect on his Friday comments and acknowledged that his characterization of being "immunized" in August was perceived to be misleading.
news

Odell Beckham clears waivers, becomes free agent

A day removed from being waived by the Cleveland Browns, wide receiver Odell Beckham has cleared waivers and is open to sign with any NFL club he chooses. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW