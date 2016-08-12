Robert Griffin III hits big gain to Pryor, throws INT

Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson is the type of guy who loves to send a message. His first play call of the Robert Griffin III era wasn't subtle.
RGIII's 49-yard connection to Terrelle Pryor on Cleveland's first offensive play Friday night against Green Bay felt like an incredible omen for Jackson's nascent tenure. Unfortunately for Jackson, Griffin fumbled a handoff on the next play and threw an interception five plays later.
Griffin rushed a throw over the middle to tight end Gary Barnidge, and Packers defensive back Micah Hyde made a terrific play on the ball. The interception was one of the few plays where RGIII saw a clean pocket. He took a big hit to the knee on the vertical throw to Pryor, and was knocked down three other times in his two series of action. Griffin mostly stood tough against the pressure, but he clearly has some plays to clean up after this brief performance. The Browns went three-and-out on his second series before he gave way to Josh McCown. Griffin finished with 67 yards on eight throws.
The interception, which will acquire temporary and exaggerated importance in the coming week, might be one reason why Jackson named Griffin the team's starting quarterback so soon. No one is looking to McCown as a potential starter (he threw for five yards on four attempts). It's up to Jackson and Griffin to make this right.
Pryor, meanwhile, made good on all his training camp buzz with the opening catch and another eight-yard grab. He is looking like a Week 1 starter at his new position, an incredible achievement after converting from quarterback last summer.