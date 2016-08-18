Robert Griffin III continues to showcase deep ball

For the second straight week, Robert Griffin III connected on a beautifully thrown deep pass to Terrelle Pryor. This time it was a picture-perfect 50-yard hurl for a touchdown.
Pryor's conversion from QB to receiver continues to progress at an electric pace. It wasn't some third-string scrub Pryor burned for the score. It was Pro Bowl corner Desmond Trufant. Not many wideouts blow past Tru like Pryor did Thursday night.
Griffin's performance had some electric highs and blah, annoying lows in his five first-half drives. However, the reclamation project showed he can be effective when he's not getting put on his butt every snap -- thank an impotent Falcons pass rush Thursday.
Griffin began a second touchdown drive with his feet, scampering for 22 yards (and he slid!!! #Progress). He ended it with a beautiful 29-yard dime to tight end Gary Barnidge. It was the type of pass that could make the ground move beneath coach Hue Jackson's feet.
"Those were two great plays," Griffin said after the game. "TP running by a guy and making a play and Gary making an amazing catch. We were able to get things clicking a little bit working the long ball."
Griffin wasn't perfect. Far from it. He still has some mental lapses and can hold the ball too long. But he avoided the crippling mistake.
Through two preseason games, Griffin has proven he still possesses a deadly accurate deep ball. The rest of RGIII's football recovery is a work in progress, but the big-play potential is evident. Those bombs could make for an exciting 2016 season in Cleveland, even if the record isn't spectacular. After years of doldrums on the field, the excitement is a welcome step forward for Browns fans.