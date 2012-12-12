Robert Griffin III, Andrew Luck among Pro Bowl vote leaders

With less than one week remaining in fan voting for the 2013 Pro Bowl, rookie quarterbacks Andrew Luck and Robert Griffin III can be excused if they start packing their flip-flops and board shorts for Hawaii. The top two picks in this year's NFL draft were among the leading vote-getters in the latest results released on Wednesday.
Voting continues through Monday, Dec. 17, online and on web-enabled mobile phones (NFL.com/probowl).
Each conference will have three quarterbacks on its roster. In the NFC, the Washington Redskins' RG3, with 537,459 votes, trails only the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (652,807). The New Orleans Saints' Drew Brees is third with 500,193, holding off the Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan at 477,087.
With 318,128 votes, the Colts' Luck is currently third behind AFC peers Peyton Manning of the Denver Broncos and Tom Brady of the New England Patriots. He has a slim lead over Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers (302,583) and the Houston Texans' Matt Schaub (294,522).
Among running backs, the Minnesota Vikings' Adrian Peterson (668,942 votes) for the NFC and the Texans' Arian Foster (699,866) for the AFC are far outpacing the field. Ray Rice (460,333 votes) of the Baltimore Ravens is second for the AFC; Marshawn Lynch of the Seattle Seahawks (431,114) for the NFC.
The Cincinnati Bengals' A.J. Green leads all wide receivers with 563,954 votes. Victor Cruz of the New York Giants leads NFC receivers with 438,665 votes, ahead of Brandon Marshall (389,725) of the Chicago Bears and Calvin Johnson (383,243) of the Detroit Lions.
Among tight ends, the New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski (545,514 votes) and the Atlanta Falcons' Tony Gonzalez (462,817) are the most popular with fans.
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has received the most votes among defensive players, with 451,733, followed by the Denver Broncos' Von Miller with 316,531.
The AFC and NFC all-star squads are based on the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 43-man rosters that represent the American Football Conference and National Football Conference in the Pro Bowl. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes Dec. 20-21.
The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its all-star teams. It was the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995.
The 2013 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2013 and televised live on NBC at 7 p.m. ET from Aloha Stadium in Honolulu.