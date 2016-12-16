Robert Ayers on Bucs' surging defense: 'We're hungry'

"That's the only reason I play. I play to win. I play to get to the Super Bowl, so some people may say they don't want about it. I do take it one game at a time, but that's what it's all about," Ayers said, noting he lost a Super Bowl as a member of the 2013 Denver Broncos. "... That's all I care about is winning, so, it's definitely on my mind all the time, but like I said, you've got to take it one game at a time, but that's what I'm here for, that's what I'm in the league for. I'm not here for anything else but to get a ring. So that is what I want. I'm hungry and I'm trying to get there. You've got to take it one game at a time, one step. But it's definitely on my mind, I can't speak for anyone else but that's what I want and that's what I'm hungry for."