Around the NFL

Robert Ayers on Bucs' surging defense: 'We're hungry'

Published: Dec 16, 2016 at 01:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The least-discussed turnaround of the 2016 NFL season is taking place in Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers' surge towards the postseason has taken a backseat to other storylines partially because it's been spurred not by the star quarterback but a lock-down, smothering defense.

Since Week 10, the Bucs have allowed the fewest points per game (12.8), have the most takeaways (14) and allowed the lowest passer rating (62.5).

It hasn't just been one unit that stepped up during a five-game winning streak. Gerald McCoy is back to wrecking games like a Pro Bowl defensive tackle. Lavonte David found his footing after early-season struggles. Rookie corner Vernon Hargreaves' improvement is off the charts, pairing well with veteran Brent Grimes. And safety Keith Tandy entered the lineup to make huge plays, displaying the depth of Mike Smith's defense.

On Friday, pass rusher Robert Ayers joined NFL Network's Good Morning Football to discuss what spurred the Bucs' mid-season turnaround.

"We're hungry," Ayers said. "You got to give a lot of credit to the coaching staff. And the players, we really bought into it. We had some tough games early, you know we had some injuries too, but we had some tough games. And we took an oath to each other and just really wanted to dial in on what we needed to emphasize, the importance of communication and hunting out there and everybody being on one page. And it's really showed up the past few weeks. We're still not where we need to be, we can still can make a lot of improvements. We're still looking to go out there to hunt and be a dominant defense. We want to create our own legacy and start this thing going in the right direction."

The Bucs have held four of their last five opponents below 20 points and have a takeaway in four of the past five games (the longest streak by a Tampa defense since 2009-2010).

Two of those takeaways belong to Tandy, who has typified Tampa's turnaround. Filling in for an injured Chris Conte, Tandy has been a surprise upgrade. The fifth-year pro flies to the ball with confidence and bad intentions. His back-to-back game-sealing interceptions make the highlight shows, but it's his other plays that should keep him in the lineup when Conte returns healthy from a chest injury. Tandy is constantly around the ball, makes lightning quick reads and reactions. Last week he was thrown to five times as the primary cover man, he allowed just one catch for six yards, broke up a pass and had an INT, per Pro Football Focus.

Sunday night's tilt versus the Dallas Cowboys will go a long way in defining how serious a contender the Bucs will be down the stretch. Ayers, for his part, isn't afraid to talk about a Lombardi Trophy being the goal.

"That's the only reason I play. I play to win. I play to get to the Super Bowl, so some people may say they don't want about it. I do take it one game at a time, but that's what it's all about," Ayers said, noting he lost a Super Bowl as a member of the 2013 Denver Broncos. "... That's all I care about is winning, so, it's definitely on my mind all the time, but like I said, you've got to take it one game at a time, but that's what I'm here for, that's what I'm in the league for. I'm not here for anything else but to get a ring. So that is what I want. I'm hungry and I'm trying to get there. You've got to take it one game at a time, one step. But it's definitely on my mind, I can't speak for anyone else but that's what I want and that's what I'm hungry for."

If the Bucs shut down Dak Prescott, Dez Bryant and Ezekiel Elliott on Sunday night, the world might finally take notice of the most underrated defense in the NFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders plan to release veteran RB Kenyan Drake

The Raiders plan to release running back Kenyan Drake, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation.

news

Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered sprained MCL in preseason game vs. Bengals

Giants rookie pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux will likely miss three weeks after suffering a sprained MCL during New York's preseason game against the Bengals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

Panthers name Baker Mayfield as starting quarterback for 2022 season

Baker Mayfield has been named the Panthers starting quarterback for Week 1 of the 2022 season, the team announced Monday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 22

The Commanders activated tight end Logan Thomas (knee) from the physically unable to perform list on Monday. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's games.

news

Raiders trade QB Nick Mullens to Vikings for conditional 2024 seventh-round pick

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Vikings are acquiring Nick Mullens from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick.

news

Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza wins job after release of Matt Haack

The Bills announced Monday the release of punter Matt Haack, which gives the starting job to rookie Matt Araiza.

news

Tom Brady returns to Buccaneers facility, practices after extended absence

Bucs QB Tom Brady is back in the building and will practice on Monday, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.

news

Titans' Mike Vrabel 'encouraged' by rookie WR Treylon Burks' play despite lone preseason catch

Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks is not exactly lighting up the stat sheet through two preseason games, but head coach Mike Vrabel has liked what he's seen from his first-round pick.

news

Pete Carroll not putting a timeline on QB battle between Geno Smith, Drew Lock: 'I'm going to take the time it takes to figure it out'

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said there is no "date pressure" when he needs to announce a starting quarterback.

news

Ravens impressive rookie TE Isaiah Likely has 'made the most' of his opportunities

Baltimore Ravens rookie tight end Isaiah Likely had eight receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

news

Giants rookie DL Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers knee injury, to undergo tests Monday

Kayvon Thibodeaux's second preseason game ended prematurely Sunday night due to injury. The Giants rookie was ruled out after suffering a knee injury early in the second quarter against the Bengals.

news

Packers LT David Bakhtiari (knee) comes off PUP list: 'It's been the journey that I've had to attack'

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari participated in individual drills Sunday after being removed from the physically unable to perform list. The two-time All-Pro missed all but 27 snaps of the 2021 season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE