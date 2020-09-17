Robby Anderson's not-so Purr-fect introduction to Panthers mascot

Anderson, no doubt one with the animals and a wildlife expert, was able to showcase his skills on the field in the opener against the Raiders to the tune of 115 yards receiving and a score. And, he was likewise able to put on display his, um, eccentricity.

"Robby be trippin' sometimes," Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater said, via the Charlotte Observer. "He be in his own little world."

Now Anderson's world is Carolina, though, and Purr's got seniority.

Hailing from Paw Creek, North Carolina, Purr is still a spry cat despite his age as he's been with the Panthers for decades. Archrival of Jaxson de Ville, Purr's not to be disrespected as he's "taller than most cats" and, well, he's a panther with giant, fearsome paws.