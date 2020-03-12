Around the NFL

Robby Anderson had dream of playing with Tom Brady

Published: Mar 12, 2020 at 12:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Robby Anderson wants to return to the New York Jets, but if that plan falls through, the speedy wide receiver's subconscious has an alternate option: play with Tom Brady.

"I just had a dream last night that we were on the same team," Anderson said Wednesday on ESPN. "No lie. It's so crazy."

With both Brady and Anderson set to hit free agency, a union isn't outlandish. If Brady returns to New England, for instance, the Patriots certainly need wideout help.

Did Anderson's dreamland provide a hint to where Brady might land?

"The crazy thing is, I didn't see the team," he said. "I didn't see like the actual colors of the jersey, but we were literally on the same practice field at practice together."

Shucks. I guess we're back to reading tea leaves.

Asked what he'd think about playing with Brady, Anderson responded matter-of-factly: "That would be a dream come true."

Anderson's coveted rare deep speed makes him a candidate to get paid in free agency. The Jets have some interest in retaining the 26-year-old, but his cost could get out of control for Gang Green.

