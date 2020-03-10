Robby Anderson: Jets 'definitely want me back' in '20

Robby Anderson is ready to cash in with free agency approaching, but the 26-year-old receiver hopes that that cash will come from his current organization, the New York Jets.

In an appearance on ESPN's "NFL Live" on Tuesday, Anderson said that he and the team have a mutual interest in the receiver returning to New York.

"I think they definitely want me back," Anderson said, per ESPN. "I truly do want to be back with the Jets. I love Sam (Darnold). I love my teammates, Jamal (Adams) and all those guys. I feel like there's unfinished business there that I've been trying to get done since I got there. I would hope to finish out the mission, all in all, but it's a business."

An undrafted free agent out of Temple, Anderson rose from training camp standout to full-time starter in his four years with Gang Green. The receiver established himself as one of the league's great deep threats, averaging at least 14.9 yards per reception in each of the last three seasons. Anderson has logged 207 receptions for 3,059 yards and 20 touchdowns over his career.

Anderson is No. 35 on NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents list and the third best wide receiver available behind Amari Cooper and A.J. Green. But he's at risk of being overpaid this offseason, according to NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal, due to a shortage of deep-threat receivers available in free agency. Anderson also comes with risks both on the field (streakiness, limited route tree) and off the field (multiple legal issues during his first four years).

It's unclear what price New York is willing to pay to bring Anderson back into the fold. The Jets are currently returning Jamison Crowder ($10 million cap hit), injury-prone Quincy Enunwa ($7.8M), Josh Bellamy and Josh Doctson, among others to the WR room. New York also boasts four picks in the first three rounds of the 2020 draft, one of which it is expected to use on one of the receivers in this year's historically deep class.

The Jets would surely be interested in reuniting with Anderson at the right price; and vice versa. Whether the deep threat can meet New York in the middle will be a storyline to watch over the next week.

"I'm curious, a little nervous and excited because it's a new chapter," Anderson said, "but I don't know what to expect, what to think."