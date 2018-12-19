Robbie Gould is here to help: 49ers kicker driven to give back

"I didn't get to where I'm at today without help. I had a great family who instilled a lot of great values," Gould said. "Obviously, if we can give somebody an opportunity, whether it's just a few minutes of talking about their dreams and hopes and goals and how to get there, or whether it's donating your time to fundraise money or it's donating money ... for me it's pretty unique to watch people flourish and get an opportunity because I had a lot of help getting to where I'm at today."