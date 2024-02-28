Robbie Gould becomes Illinois high school football coach 

Robbie Gould's returning to the gridiron, but he won't be kicking.

Gould, who recently retired from the NFL, has now become head football coach at Rolling Meadows High (Illinois), the school officially announced on Tuesday.

Gould, 41, is a Pennsylvania native who played the last six seasons of his 18-year NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers, but he made a home in Chicago with the Bears, for whom he played his first 11 seasons with, and he's staying put in Illinois.

He will helm a Mustangs squad looking to rebound from a 2-7 2023 campaign. The program hasn't had a winning season since 2019.

Gould last played in 2022, still kicking at a stellar level with 27 field goals in 32 attempts to go with 50 extra points in 51 tries.