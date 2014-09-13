Rob Ryan guarantees Saints' defense will be better

The New Orleans Saints' defense was terrible in Week 1 giving up 568 total yards to Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons -- second most in Saints team history.
After conducting a top-five defense last season, defensive coordinator Rob Ryan admitted that his team played poorly in Week 1, specifically pointing to missed tackles as a big problem. Pro Football Focus charted 16 missed tackles by the Saints' defense last week.
"Look, that was a stinker for all of us, but nobody has to hit the panic button around here," Ryan said, per the Times-Picayune. "We are going to work hard. We are not used to losing, and we're not going to get used to it."
Facing the Cleveland Brownson Sunday -- one of Ryan's former teams -- the coordinator vowed his defense would bounce back.
"You stick with what you do best. You improve it, you work on it," Ryan said. "At the end of the day, that wasn't a real good game by us. We're going to fix it and we'll be better. You watch, I guarantee we'll be better."
Facing a Browns team devoid of game-changing talent will help Ryan's unit bounce back. However, if the Saints' defense suffers from the same tackling allergy, the Browns' impressive rookie running backsTerrance West and Isaiah Crowell could be in for big days.
