Around the NFL

Rob Ryan guarantees Saints' defense will be better

Published: Sep 13, 2014 at 05:56 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New Orleans Saints' defense was terrible in Week 1 giving up 568 total yards to Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons -- second most in Saints team history.

After conducting a top-five defense last season, defensive coordinator Rob Ryan admitted that his team played poorly in Week 1, specifically pointing to missed tackles as a big problem. Pro Football Focus charted 16 missed tackles by the Saints' defense last week.

"Look, that was a stinker for all of us, but nobody has to hit the panic button around here," Ryan said, per the Times-Picayune. "We are going to work hard. We are not used to losing, and we're not going to get used to it."

Facing the Cleveland Brownson Sunday -- one of Ryan's former teams -- the coordinator vowed his defense would bounce back.

"You stick with what you do best. You improve it, you work on it," Ryan said. "At the end of the day, that wasn't a real good game by us. We're going to fix it and we'll be better. You watch, I guarantee we'll be better."

Facing a Browns team devoid of game-changing talent will help Ryan's unit bounce back. However, if the Saints' defense suffers from the same tackling allergy, the Browns' impressive rookie running backsTerrance West and Isaiah Crowell could be in for big days.

The latest "Around The NFL Podcast" recaps the Steelers-Ravens game and previews the other 15 games in Week 2.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Draft: Every team's full set of picks

The NFL released the official order for the 2022 draft. Here are each team's full set of picks for this year's event.
news

Troy Aikman, Joe Buck to become ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' broadcast team

After two decades commentating together, Troy Aikman and Joe Buck have signed multiyear agreements to become ESPN's new Monday Night Football broadcast team, ESPN announced on Wednesday. 
news

Jaguars agree to terms with ex-Rams CB Darious Williams on three-year, $30M deal

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke has struck yet another deal, agreeing with former Rams CB ﻿Darious Williams﻿ on a three-year, $30 million deal, Ian Rapoport reports. Williams' contract with the Jags includes $18 million in fully guaranteed money and can be worth as much as $39 million in total value.
news

Raiders releasing veteran defensive end Carl Nassib 

The Las Vegas Raiders are releasing edge rusher ﻿Carl Nassib﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.
news

Browns to release TE Austin Hooper after two seasons

The Browns are set to release tight end ﻿Austin Hooper﻿ on Wednesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Wednesday, March 16

The Bucs are re-signing WR Breshad Perriman on a one-year deal, Ian Rapoport reports. The veteran provides depth behind Pro Bowlers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans and free-agent acquisition Russell Gage.
news

Falcons to meet with Texans QB Deshaun Watson on Wednesday

The Atlanta Falcons will meet with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Wednesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the situation.
news

Titans propose OT rule change that includes two-point conversion option

The NFL will consider two overtime rule changes for the 2022 season submitted by clubs. The more interesting of the two -- submitted by the Titans -- would allow both teams an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime unless the team with the first possession scores a touchdown and a two-point try.
news

Buccaneers QBs coach: Tom Brady wants 'to make sure we do everything to win it all next year'

In the 40 days ﻿Tom Brady﻿ was "retired," the G.O.A.T. clearly never let his mind wander far from football. So when the QB announced his return to Tampa Bay over the weekend, he had a list of improvements for the coaching staff.
news

Justin Reid on joining Chiefs: It'll be a lot more fun playing with Patrick Mahomes than against him

The idea of playing with the NFL's top young quarterback is not only an incentive for offensive players but defenders as well. Just ask safety ﻿Justin Reid﻿, who agreed to a contract to move from Houston to K.C.
news

Saints signing former Jets safety Marcus Maye to three-year, $28.5M deal

The Saints are signing former New York Jets safety ﻿Marcus Maye﻿ to a three-year, $28.5 million deal with $15 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield releases statement: 'I have no clue what happens next'

Amid reports that Houston Texans quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ was meeting with the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday to discuss a potential trade, Browns QB ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ released a statement Tuesday night on Twitter regarding his uncertainty with the franchise.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW