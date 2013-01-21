Rob Ninkovich: New England Patriots' dynasty is 'gone'

Published: Jan 21, 2013 at 01:27 PM

If you're Tom Brady, Sunday's loss in the AFC Championship Game comes with sobering bits of reality.

On NFL Network
NFL Replay will re-air the Baltimore Ravens' 28-13 victory over the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game on Wednesday, Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

At 35, Brady has more years behind him than he has ahead. Each season without a Super Bowl title -- and we're at eight straight and counting -- takes the quarterback one year closer to the end of his legendary career.

But that's on an individual level. Any talk about the Patriots' dynasty potentially taking a hit after a 28-13 setback against the Baltimore Ravens is silly if you ask defensive end Rob Ninkovich. To Ninkovich, the Patriots dynasty is already history.

"That whole era is over with. It's gone," said Ninkovich of the New England teams that won Super Bowls XXXVI, XXXVIII and XXXIX, via WEEI.com. "So this is a whole new team. It's a different bunch of guys. We all have to experience it and learn for ourselves what it's like. Getting in the Super Bowl last year and losing left a bad taste in my mouth.

"I would have liked to get back this year, but that wasn't the way it happened. You take all the lessons in life and learn from them, and put your best foot forward the next year."

Ninkovich is half right. Brady is the only player remaining from the Patriots' first Super Bowl win in 2002. In that sense, that era is over. But the Patriots will continue to be a Super Bowl contender as long as Brady is playing at a high level. Every year the Patriots come up short during this time doubles as a painful missed opportunity.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @DanHanzus.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Sean Payton on Broncos trade prospects: 'We're not looking to do business with any of our players'

With the NFL's Halloween trade deadline closing in, conventional wisdom suggests the 1-4 Broncos would be sellers. That's not the case according to head coach Sean Payton, though he said he and general manager George Paton are listeners. 
news

Eagles defensive coordinator Sean Desai on quick study Jalen Carter: 'He's a sponge'

The Eagles have bolstered their already stellar defensive line with Jalen Carter, who has emerged as a game-wrecker up front and an early favorite for Associated Press NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He's also proven to be a willing and apt student of the game. 
news

NFL PANIC SCALE: Patriots hitting rock bottom; can injury-riddled Bills, mistake-prone Ravens get right?

Can Bill Belichick save a spiraling Patriots season? Will the injury-riddled Bills and mistake-prone Ravens smooth things out before it's too late? Adam Schein ranks nine teams on the PANIC SCALE.
news

Move the Sticks: Monday night recap, 3-2 teams in AFC & Week 6 rookie draft

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. 