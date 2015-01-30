Rob Gronkowski's renaissance keyed Patriots' run to Super Bowl

In 2011, the Patriots ran a tight end-centric offense featuring Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez, with nearly 42 percent of Tom Brady's completions going to a TE in the league's third-ranked scoring offense. It was the next incarnation of offense to spring from Bill Belichick's mind in the post-Randy Moss era -- "They don't even use tight ends" was the confused initial reaction to the Gronkowski and Hernandez draft picks in 2010 -- sending opponents scrambling for people who could cover what amounted to very overgrown receivers. They went all the way to the Super Bowl like that until a now-familiar problem developed. Gronkowski was hurt in the playoffs and a high ankle sprain rendered him little more than a decoy against the New York Giants that year, perhaps the difference in that game and the reason the Patriots are still trying to get their fourth ring 10 years after they got the third. Hernandez's career, of course, came apart in shocking fashion: He's now facing multiple murder charges. For Gronk, though, the 2011 campaign was a microcosm of his career arc until this season -- a devastating talent whose body has often betrayed him and left the Patriots' offense looking like a table with one unsteady leg.