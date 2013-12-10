Rob Gronkowski's injury doesn't bury wily New England Patriots

In addition, the downhill running styles of Stevan Ridley and LeGarrette Blount produced a steady diet of 4- and 5-yard gains that kept the offense on schedule. Of course, this approach is vastly different from the "bombs-away" tactics New England used in the past, but a consistent ground attack eventually will set up big-play opportunities off play-action. Looking back at some of the Patriots' explosive plays from this season, the common denominator has been the utilization of play-action fakes in the backfield. The Pats have cleverly designed a series of vertical passes that mirror the offensive line and backfield movements associated with their favorite runs. As a result, New England sets Brady up for easy home-run opportunities on two-man routes while keeping the franchise QB upright in the pocket with maximum protection at the line of scrimmage.