Rob Gronkowski: Patriots fans go 'bazooka' at Gillette

Gronkowski, perhaps realizing he used too colorful of a description for Pats fans, went back into cliche mode to finish off the answer: "But it doesn't matter where you are. If you're playing home, if you're playing away, it's the better team that comes out. It's the team that's more prepared, it's the team that plays better on Sunday that's going to win the game. It doesn't matter if we're home or if we're away. It's whoever comes out and plays harder on Sunday. So that's what we gotta do. Obviously having our home fans, them being super loud when they need to be definitely helps out, too."