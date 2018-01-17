Around the NFL

Rob Gronkowski: Patriots fans go 'bazooka' at Gillette

Published: Jan 17, 2018 at 07:29 AM

Reporters got a Rob Gronkowski in full "Patriot Way" game-week mode at Wednesday's AFC Championship Game press conference. The All-Pro tight end made sure to sidestep questions that could be perceived as controversial and he was conservative with most of his answers.

But even playoff-time Bill Belichick couldn't take the Gronk fully out of New England's pass-catcher.

When asked about the home-field advantage the Pats have at Gillette Stadium, a place the Jacksonville Jaguars' franchise has never won, Gronkowski made sure his answer included at least some of his personality.

"Our fans are always coming out. I remember last year I was watching the stands and they were going bazooka," he said of last season's AFC Championship Game that he had to sit out of because of injury. "They were super loud. Super proud."

Gronkowski, perhaps realizing he used too colorful of a description for Pats fans, went back into cliche mode to finish off the answer: "But it doesn't matter where you are. If you're playing home, if you're playing away, it's the better team that comes out. It's the team that's more prepared, it's the team that plays better on Sunday that's going to win the game. It doesn't matter if we're home or if we're away. It's whoever comes out and plays harder on Sunday. So that's what we gotta do. Obviously having our home fans, them being super loud when they need to be definitely helps out, too."

No matter the adjective Gronkowski chooses to describe the Patriots' faithful, his point still stands: New England, especially in playoff time, is a tough place to play for opponents.

The Patriots' last loss at home in the playoffs came in the 2012 season to the Baltimore Ravens. They've won seven straight, including last weekend's 35-14 demolition of the Tennessee Titans, since then.

Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone, when asked this week about how hard it is to play in Foxborough, via the Jaguars' team site, didn't mince words: "One time someone said, 'What's the toughest place to play?' I said, 'Gillette Stadium in New England.' They go, 'C'mon?' I said, 'What do you mean? Look at their record.' It's the most difficult place I've ever played."

It's no doubt even harder when Pats fans are in "bazooka" AFC Championship Game form.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Peyton Manning believes Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan are well-equipped to handle big expectations with new teams

Peyton Manning gave his thoughts on Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan being traded to both of his former teams this offseason.

news

C.J. Mosley says playoffs are a 'realistic goal' for Jets in 2022

Jets LB C.J. Mosley believes making the playoffs is a 'realistic goal' for a jets franchise that hasn't seen the postseason since the 2010 season.

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson: 'At the end of the day, I want to be a Hall of Famer'

Justin Jefferson is enjoying a scorching start to his NFL career. But the Minnesota receiver is not satisfied. Jefferson told NFL Network's Patrick Claybon on Thursday his eyes are on a gold jacket.

news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert not concerned with future contract talks: 'Whatever happens, happens'

With an Offensive Rookie of the Year award on his shelf and a trip to Pro Bowl in 2021, Justin Herbert will soon enter the line of quarterbacks set to receive a massive extension. He becomes eligible for one next offseason.

news

Cowboys' Micah Parsons eyes NFL sack record: 15 is the 'minimum'

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons dominated as a rookie, earning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and was named a first-team All-Pro after finishing with 13 sacks, 84 tackles and 30 QB hits.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, June 23

Offensive lineman Cole Strange, the 29th-overall pick, has signed his rookie deal with the Patriots, the team announced Thursday.

news

Hugh McElhenny, Hall of Fame halfback with 49ers, dies at 93

Hugh McElhenny, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-1950s team and star halfback for the San Francisco 49ers, died on June 17 at the age of 93, the Hall of Fame announced Thursday.

news

Top QB recruit Arch Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli, commits to Texas

The most sought-after quarterback recruit of a generation has made a decision. Arch Manning, the 6-foot-4, 215-pound nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning has committed to the University of Texas.

news

Brig Owens, former Washington defensive back, dies at 79

Brig Owens, a member of Washington's Super Bowl VII team and one of the franchise's most prolific interceptors, died Wednesday at the age of 79, the Commanders said in a statement.

news

Steelers agree to terms with first-round QB Kenny Pickett on rookie deal

The Steelers agreed to terms with quarterback Kenny Pickett on Thursday. As with all first-round contracts, the rookie's four-year deal comes with a fifth-year team option.

news

WR Olamide Zaccheaus feels like Falcons are playoff team: 'We can shock a lot of people'

On paper, the Atlanta Falcons are a rebuilding squad following the trade of Matt Ryan to Indianapolis. However, wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus believes the team has what it takes to "shock a lot of people" and reach the playoffs.

news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins still hopes to reduce six-game suspension

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is still hoping to reduce his six-game suspension for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy, saying that he is a "naturopathic kind of person" and was shocked by the test results.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW