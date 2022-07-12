Around the NFL

Rob Gronkowski insists he's 'done with football' even if Tom Brady calls

Published: Jul 12, 2022 at 12:50 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Not everyone believes Rob Gronkowski is retired for good. So the future Hall of Fame tight end will keep reiterating his plans to walk away from the NFL.

"I'm done with football," Gronk told ESPN's Mike Reiss during a sponsor event Tuesday in Boston. "Love the game. Love the game. And definitely blessed with all the opportunities the game of football has given me and the relationships I've made -- obviously, here in New England for nine seasons and two down in Tampa for two. But I'm done with football and stepping my feet into the business world, business ventures, and just seeing what's out there and where I can find my place."

When Gronkowski announced his retirement, the tight end's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, stoked the suspicion that it wasn't a permanent departure, suggesting that if Tom Brady were to reach out during the 2022 season, Gronk would have a hard time saying no to his BFF.

Gronk was asked what he'd say if TB12 called him up to rejoin the Bucs at some point this season.

"I would answer (the call), obviously," he said. "I would answer the greatest quarterback of all time and ask him how he's doing and tell him I'm doing good. But I wouldn't go back to football. No."

The truth is no matter how many times Gronk insists he's done playing, given he's already unretired once, shown he can still play well, and his relationship with Brady, the door will always be believed to be partially cracked. When Brady finally retires, the speculation of the TE returning will officially end. Until then, Gronk will have to continue insisting he's done, even if not everyone believes it's true.

Related Content

news

Baker Mayfield 'extremely excited' for fresh start, QB competition with Panthers

In his introductory press conference Tuesday, Baker Mayfield said he was "extremely excited" for a fresh start as a Carolina Panther. While there are questions about whether it will be Mayfield or Sam Darnold who starts for the Panthers come Week 1, Mayfield said he looks forward to helping the team in whatever role he ends up in.

news

Texans introduce new 'Battle Red' helmet, debut set for Week 9 of 2022 season

The Texans announced on Tuesday the unveiling of a new red helmet that will be worn during the 2022 season. Paying homage to one of the franchise's three iconic colors, the Texans affectionately named it the 'Battle Red' helmet.

news

Former Cowboys RB Marion Barber III died of heat stroke, per autopsy

The Collin County Medical Examiner's Office has determined former Cowboys running back Marion Barber III's death was caused by heat stroke.

news

Bills' Von Miller will still be rooting for Broncos: 'It's bittersweet that I won't be here to be a part of it'

Von Miller will be chasing a third Super Bowl title with the Buffalo Bills in 2022, but he'll still be keeping an eye on his former Denver Broncos club.

news

Giants OT Andrew Thomas 'prepared to be ready for training camp' after ankle surgery

For the New York Giants offense to improve in Brian Daboll's first season as head coach, it must get better play from the offensive line. Part of that comes with improvement from former first-round pick Andrew Thomas, who is coming off ankle surgery this offseason.

news

Bengals' Jessie Bates shares message ahead of Friday's deadline: 'Stay down. Stay grounded'

Friday, July 15, at 4 p.m. ET, marks the deadline for Bengals safety Jessie Bates to reach a long-term contract with Cincinnati.

news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence expects 2022 to be different because of 'better leadership'

Following a dysfunctional rookie year, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence sees improvement on the horizon due to better leadership throughout the team. He also has the lessons learned from losses in 2021 to lean on for experiences.

news

Steelers' home field renamed Acrisure Stadium

The Steelers announced Monday the new name of its home field will be Acrisure Stadium.

news

Walton-Penner family adds former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to Broncos ownership group

The Denver Broncos added former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to their ownership group. Rice served as Secretary of State from 2005-2009 under George W. Bush. In 2013 she was selected as a member of the inaugural College Football Playoff Committee.

news

Lions' Michael Brockers: 'It's going to be scary to see us in the future'

Veteran defensive tackle Michael Brockers, entering his second season with the Lions, sees a team that plays hard under Dan Campbell, with a host of youngsters with the potential to grow.

news

Jimmy Garoppolo's agent says QB 'on schedule' in shoulder rehab

The expectation within the NFL continues to be that Jimmy Garoppolo is traded by the end of the month, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Pelissero also reached out to Garoppolo's agent, Don Yee, regarding the quarterback's status, shoulder rehab and recent trade rumors.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW