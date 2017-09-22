Rob Gronkowski (groin): 'I'm good to go' vs. Texans

Rob Gronkowski has worked his way back up the medical ladder after exiting Sunday's win over the Saints with a groin injury.
On Wednesday, he was listed as a non-participant in practice and a limited participant Thursday. But Friday, he said he feels good enough to play against the Texans in Foxborough.
Palmer added:
This is an upgraded Patriots offense from the one Houston nearly edged in the playoffs last year thanks in large part to Vrabel and Romeo Crennel's creative blitz packages. Houston may not have enough defenders to devote to rattling Brady if they also have Gronkowski, Brandin Cooks, James White and Chris Hogan running around.