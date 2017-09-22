Around the NFL

Rob Gronkowski (groin): 'I'm good to go' vs. Texans

Published: Sep 22, 2017 at 07:15 AM

Rob Gronkowski has worked his way back up the medical ladder after exiting Sunday's win over the Saints with a groin injury.

On Wednesday, he was listed as a non-participant in practice and a limited participant Thursday. But Friday, he said he feels good enough to play against the Texans in Foxborough.

Palmer added:

Wideout Danny Amendola (concussion/knee) also told reporters that he is good to go for Sunday.

While the Patriots would likely be OK offensively without their dominant tight end, having Gronkowski on the field at 80 percent is still a massive undertaking for Texans defensive coordinator and longtime Patriot Mike Vrabel.

This is an upgraded Patriots offense from the one Houston nearly edged in the playoffs last year thanks in large part to Vrabel and Romeo Crennel's creative blitz packages. Houston may not have enough defenders to devote to rattling Brady if they also have Gronkowski, Brandin Cooks, James White and Chris Hogan running around.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Frank Reich plans to simplify things for 0-5 Panthers: 'The answer is do less'

Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich plans to simplify things for his winless team heading into the Week 6 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.
news

Colts HC Shane Steichen says no timeline for Anthony Richardson's return from shoulder injury

The Indianapolis Colts officially placed rookie QB Anthony Richardson (shoulder) on injured reserve on Wednesday, and head coach Shane Steichen declined to speculate on when Richardson could return this season.
news

Bears WR D.J. Moore, Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase highlight Players of the Week

Cincinnati wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Chicago wideout D.J. Moore were big-play machines in Week 5 and led the way for the NFL's weekly honor roll on Wednesday. 
news

Matt LaFleur won't put Packers' struggles on Jordan Love: We knew there would be 'growing pains'

Green Bay's offense has gotten off to wicked slow starts, and Jordan Love has morphed into a turnover machine. Despite the Packers' struggles entering the bye week, coach Matt LaFleur is optimistic his club can turn it around.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Kevin O'Connell: Vikings have 'plenty' of playmakers even without Justin Jefferson

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell is facing perhaps the most daunting task of his young coaching career: succeeding without ﻿Justin Jefferson﻿ on the field.
news

Russell Wilson, Broncos looking to snap 15-game losing streak to Chiefs: 'Create a new history'

Thursday marks 2,947 days since the last time the Broncos beat the Chiefs. Kansas City has won 15 consecutive games over the Broncos since. ﻿Russell Wilson﻿ is looking to change the narrative of the rivalry Thursday night.
news

Deebo Samuel: If there's a Cowboys-49ers rematch, it 'might be a little bit worse' than 42-10

Following Sunday night's 42-10 beatdown in San Francisco, Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons said he's hoping for a postseason rematch with the 49ers. Deebo Samuel thinks Parsons might want to rethink that wish.
news

Sean Payton on Broncos trade prospects: 'We're not looking to do business with any of our players'

With the NFL's Halloween trade deadline closing in, conventional wisdom suggests the 1-4 Broncos would be sellers. That's not the case according to head coach Sean Payton, though he said he and general manager George Paton are listeners. 
news

Eagles defensive coordinator Sean Desai on quick study Jalen Carter: 'He's a sponge'

The Eagles have bolstered their already stellar defensive line with Jalen Carter, who has emerged as a game-wrecker up front and an early favorite for Associated Press NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He's also proven to be a willing and apt student of the game. 
news

Falcons acquiring WR Van Jefferson in trade with Rams

The Atlanta Falcons are acquiring wide receiver ﻿Van Jefferson﻿ from the Los Angeles Rams via trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per sources.
news

Jerry Jones reaffirms faith in Dak Prescott, Cowboys after 49ers loss: He can get us to a Super Bowl

Dak Prescott﻿ struggled mightily in a blowout loss to the 49ers on Sunday night, but team owner Jerry Jones reiterated his faith in the Cowboys' star quarterback.