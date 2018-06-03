Rob Gronkowski confirms he'll be at Patriots minicamp

Rob Gronkowski shaved his head for charity Sunday. He also alleviated concerns about his status going forward.
"We've got mandatory minicamp this week. So I'll be there this week," Gronkowski told reporters, per WBZ-TV. "I'll be full go. I'm looking forward to it. Can't wait to get back to work. I'm excited."
Consider it a clean slate -- or shave. Just look at that bald head:
Gronkowski flirted with the idea of life without football after New England's Super Bowl loss, which continued a run of rumblings that not all was well in football paradise. Teammate Tom Brady also has been at the center of worries about the future of the Patriots. It's no coincidence he also hasn't attended OTAs.
This is offseason hair-pulling, though. Gronkowski has desired a new contract, and the two sides have been working on one, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. But barring injury, both should be on the field for mandatory activities and ready to go after another Lombardi Trophy come training camp.
As established stars, Gronk and Brady just don't need as many offseason reps. Vacations can only be taken so often.