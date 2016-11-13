Around the NFL

Rivers' fourth-quarter interception spree sinks Bolts

Published: Nov 13, 2016 at 12:17 PM
Chris Wesseling

Kiko Alonso returned a Philip Rivers interception for a 60-yard touchdown, propelling the Miami Dolphins a 31-24 victory over the San Diego Chargers in Week 10. Here's what we learned:

  1. On a day when Rivers reached the 300-touchdown club and bypassed Hall of Famer John Elway for eighth place on the all-time list, he tied a single-game career high with four back-breaking interceptions. All four came in the fourth quarter of a back-and-forth contest. The first was thrown in the end zone after the Bolts were gifted four plays inside Miami's 5-yard line due to a muffed punt and a defensive holding penalty. The second was picked off in the red zone with a chance to take the lead. The third was the go-ahead touchdown by Alonso in a tie game. The fourth ended any chance of a comeback attempt in the one-minute drill. Rivers had been enjoying a Pro Bowl-caliber season, but his miscues in the final 13 minutes of Sunday's tilt dropped the Chargers out of realistic postseason contention in a stacked AFC West.
  1. In contrast to Rivers, Ryan Tannehill enjoyed one of his finest afternoons, extending plays and taking shots downfield. His 130.6 passer rating was the second-highest single-game mark of his career. On one of the most important sequences of the day -- and perhaps, ultimately, the season -- Tannehill slipped from Melvin Ingram's clutches and scampered 18 yards for a first down. Three snaps later, he lofted a perfect pass into Damien Williams' hands for an 18-yard touchdown and a 21-17 lead. In yet another display of toughness, Tannehill took a shot to the neck from Corey Liuget on a 56-yard bomb to DeVante Parker, leading to the tying field goal. Jay Ajayi's emergence as a top-flight power back means it's no longer incumbent on Tannehill to carry the offense. To his credit, he was more than a game manager on Sunday.
  1. Ajayi and Melvin Gordon entered the game as the two hottest running backs in the league, combining for 998 rushing yards over the previous four weeks. Both defenses did a commendable job of bottling up the two hard-charging runners. Half of Ajayi's production came via one early third-quarter run of 40 yards. Gordon was more effective in the passing game, becoming just one of six backs with 300 receiving yards this season.
  1. In the wild-card hunt at 5-4 with a newfound formula for success, Miami will have to overcome a shoddy secondary to reach the postseason. Not to be confused with Odell Beckham, Dontrelle Inman drew three penalties on cornerback Bobby McCain. A Byron Maxwell flag for defensive holding on Tyrell Williams also gave the Chargers a fresh set of downs at the goal line. Beyond the infractions, Dolphins defensive backs also blew of string of coverages.
  1. If the shaky secondary is the Dolphins' Achilles' heel entering the stretch run, they can take solace in a couple of Week 10 stars. Ageless edge rusher Cameron Wake continues to wreak havoc in opposing backfields, notching two more sacks. He now has six QB takedowns over the past four games. Second-year wideout Parker generated the third 100-yard performance of his career. He would have flirted with 150 if not for a holding penalty that nullified a 41-yard catch in the middle of the fourth quarter.
  1. The Dolphins might want to rethink Jakeem Grant on punt returns. The rookie muffed three kicks on Sunday.
