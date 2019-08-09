Rivera iced Elliott Fry to 'help' Bears' kicking search

"You could feel it," Nagy said. "You could sense it, from all the fans, and I looked over and I said -- after the completion down the middle, and then they spotted it, and I'm so used to seeing -- like my math is really good right now. I can figure out real quick how far a field goal kick is from the spot of the ball, so I realized it was 43. Am I right? Yeah, then Coach Rivera pops a timeout, too."