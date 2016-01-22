Around the NFL

Rival DC: Colin Kaepernick a 'nightmare' in Chip's O

Published: Jan 22, 2016 at 07:46 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

When the 49ers hired Chip Kelly as their new head coach last week, NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock hailed the move as a godsend for Colin Kaepernick's slumping San Francisco career.

Mayock isn't alone in that belief.

In his latest NFL Notebook, NFL Media's Albert Breer relayed quotes from a trio of defensive coaches dreading the prospect of Kaepernick as a dual-threat quarterback in Kelly's read-option offense.

"I think [Kaepernick] is a good enough passer, but obviously what'll be a nightmare is his ability to run," on defensive coordinator said. "That offense is straight 'Freddy Krueger' when you have a quarterback that can pull the ball and run at any given time."

Kelly's offense stalled out the last two years in Philadelphia because he didn't have a quarterback with the dynamic athleticism to pull off the second part of the zone read.

"The fact that Kap can make guys miss and get in the open field, they didn't have that last year at all in Philly," another defensive coordinator said. "We treated [Sam] Bradford like he was under center. There was zero threat of him running the ball. We told our guys, 'Don't treat him like he's in the shotgun, he's never gonna pull the ball.' "

Bradford's limitations as a runner factored into DeMarco Murray's disappointing season as one of free agency's biggest flops.

Now that Kaepernick is poised for a return to the zone read attack, one rival defensive coach told Breer the combination with power back Carlos Hyde "could be scary."

Hyde starred in Urban Meyer's spread offense at Ohio State and stands to benefit from defensive fronts hedging against the threat of Kaepernick's legs.

Kelly has yet to anoint Kaepernick the starter for 2016. If he's still on the roster by April 1, Kap will count $15.9 million against the 49ers' salary cap.

Judging by the reaction of defensive coaches, that's a price worth paying.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 11: What we learned from Buccaneers' win over Giants on Monday night

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got off to a hot start and road the momentum to an impressive win over Daniel Jones and the New York Giants on Monday.
news

QB Andy Dalton expected to start for Bears on Thanksgiving vs. Lions

With rookie Justin Fields dealing with bruised ribs, the Chicago Bears will start veteran Andy Dalton in Week 12 against the Detroit Lions, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Week 11 Monday night inactives: New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The official inactives for the New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley active against Buccaneers 

Saquon Barkley will make his return under the Monday night lights, as he's active for the New York Giants against the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski active vs. Giants on Monday night

For just the second time in seven games and the first time since Week 8, Rob Gronkowski is active for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they face the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. 
news

Taysom Hill, Saints agree to four-year, $40M extension

Taysom Hill and the Saints agreed to a contract extension for four years, $40 million with $22.5 million guaranteed for injury and $20 fully guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. 
news

Packers OL Elgton Jenkins out for season with torn ACL; Aaron Rodgers won't miss Rams game

The sting of the Packers' Week 11 loss to Minnesota didn't get any easier to bear with Monday's news. Standout guard ﻿Elgton Jenkins﻿ suffered a torn ACL. Also, OT David Bakhtiari isn't ready to return while QB Aaron Rodgers is nursing a nagging toe injury.
news

Baker Mayfield, frustrated Browns not savoring Week 11 win over Lions: 'I played like (expletive)'

﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ had a dreadful, no good, very ugly Sunday, and yet, the Browns still beats the Lions. Neither he nor his team were pleased with how they did it.
news

Matt Nagy: Bears still 'gathering the facts' with Justin Fields' rib injury

The Bears continue to evaluate ﻿Justin Fields﻿' rib injury after the rookie left Sunday's loss to the Ravens. Coach Matt Nagy said the club is "still gathering the facts" and couldn't provide a further update on Fields' status for Thursday's game in Detroit.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Nov. 22

A.J. Brown's latest ailment and resulting examination has produced a positive initial return. X-rays on the Titans WR's chest injury suffered Sunday came back negative, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton reaches agreement on four-year, $60.8M extension

﻿Courtland Sutton﻿'s pay day has arrived. The Broncos reached an agreement with their leading receiver on a four-year, $60.8 million extension with $34.9 million guaranteed, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

Patrick Mahomes on Cowboys' Micah Parsons: 'He's a special player'

On a dreary day for the Dallas Cowboys in Kansas City, there was one ray of light that stood out: rookie linebacker Micah Parsons.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW