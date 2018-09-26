Rishard Matthews requests release from Titans

The Titans wideout asked the team to release him due to lack of targets, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. A to Z Sports Nashville was first to report it.
Matthews texted NFL Network's Tom Pelissero that the Titans have told him they're granting his request and that he "would love to still play" somewhere.
The release is not official yet because there are some contractual issues, Pelissero added.
The veteran wide receiver has three receptions for 11 yards through the first three games of the season. That products stands in contrast to Matthews' status as a leading receiver for the Titans the two previous seasons. In 2017, Matthews recorded 53 receptions for 795 yards with four touchdowns, and he snagged 65 catches for 945 yards with nine scores the previous campaign.
"I've been the leading receiver for two years," Matthews told A to Z Sports. "Then all of a sudden I'm barely playing and not even starting. Using my injury as the scapegoat. Look at number of snaps and targets."
Matthews, who battled knee and Achilles injuries this offseason, says he is healthy now.
The 6-foot wideout posted on Instagram that he'll be home unless someone calls him to "get off the couch."